Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2022 Returns to Bring Innovative Ideas to Life for a Better Singapore

4 December 2022, 2359hrs due to popular demand!





Samsung's global competition, , is back with for its sixth edition in Singapore. Themed 'Be the Change, Shape the Future', the competition is open to all Singapore full-time students, aged 16 and above.



Aligned with Samsung's global vision for CSR efforts – 'Enabling People', the competition aims to encourage students to think deeply about the social issues affecting their community and act on it.



The competition is held in support of the Digital for Life movement, launched by President Halimah Yacob in February 2021, and managed by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). Solve for Tomorrow 2022 aims to galvanise Singapore's next generation of leaders to innovate and use technology for good to build a better and more inclusive society. It aligns with the Digital for Life movement in the mission of empowering youths to be more active in addressing the nation's most pressing challenges.



Last year's winning team, Team Adustio, shares their takeaways - "We are so thankful to Samsung for allowing us to express ourselves through our ideas. We took home more than the prizes. The competition gave us the confidence and experience to pursue our ambition and make an impact on our community," said Alyssa Cheok. "We would like to encourage all our peers and aspiring changemakers to participate in Solve for Tomorrow 2022. It will definitely broaden your horizon and unleash your potential."



Addressing Singapore's Present and Future Challenges

Samsung has identified four broad themes for this year's competition. Participants can develop their ideas around any one of these themes:



Environmental Sustainability

Sustainability remains a critical challenge today. Our society need bold ideas to address our most pressing environmental issues and build a sustainable future.



Health & Wellness

Technological innovations hold the key to unlock better quality of life, physically and mentally, for Singaporeans. It will also play a vital role in battling pandemics and other health risks in our society.



Education & Learning

Innovation and creative application of technology will play a pivotal role in transforming our youths' learning journey and prepare them more effectively for the evolving future workplace.



Singapore's Digital Future

As Singapore continues its digitalisation journey, there are tremendous opportunities for the next generation of innovators to create future solutions that are uniquely Singapore, such as digitalising our hawker culture.



Competition Details

There are two categories for Solve for Tomorrow 2022.

Category 1 – Post-Secondary Level: Full-time students aged 16 years old and above, enrolled in any Junior College, Polytechnic, Institute of Technical Education or the Millennia Institute in Singapore

Full-time students aged 16 years old and above, enrolled in any Junior College, Polytechnic, Institute of Technical Education or the Millennia Institute in Singapore Category 2 – University Level: Full-time undergraduate students aged 18 years old and above, enrolled in any of the six publicly-funded autonomous universities in Singapore, namely Nanyang Technological University (NTU); National University of Singapore (NUS); Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT); Singapore Management University (SMU); Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS); and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

Full-time undergraduate students aged 18 years old and above, enrolled in any of the six publicly-funded autonomous universities in Singapore, namely

Prizes

A total of 20 teams (10 from each category) will be shortlisted. Each of these teams will receive a S$600 cash prize to develop and refine their ideas and/or develop their prototype.



Out of these 20 teams, 10 teams (five from each category) will be selected to present at the finale event in January 2023, where the top three winners from each category will be announced.

First Prize for Category 1 and Category 2: S$12,000 worth of Samsung products S$5,000 cash prize

Second Prize for Category 1 and Category 2: S$7,000 worth of Samsung products S$3,000 cash prize

Third Prize for Category 1 and Category 2: S$4,000 worth of Samsung products S$1,000 cash prize



For more information visit

