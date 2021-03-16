Samsung S&P High Dividend APAC ex NZ REITs ETF announces its first distribution of 0.043 per unit

HONG KONG, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Manager") today announced that its first distribution of Samsung S&P High Dividend APAC ex NZ REITs ETF (the "Sub-Fund") (HKD Counter: 3187.HK / USD Counter: 9187.HK) of USD0.043 per unit. The Ex-Dividend Date for the Sub-Fund is 19 March 2021 and the Record Date is 22 March 2021. The Distribution Payment Date is 29 March 2021.

Samsung S&P High Dividend APAC ex NZ REITs ETF, the first ever REITs ETF in Hong Kong, is aiming at providing attractive dividend income[1] in a low-yield environment. Dividend is payable quarterly (usually in March, June, September and December of each year) (if any) in USD subject to the Manager's discretion on all Units (whether traded in HKD counter or USD counter).

The product is aiming to track the performance of the S&P High Yield Asia Pacific-Ex New Zealand REITs Select Index, with a board lot size of 200 fund units. As at 26 February 2021, the ETF comprises 30 REITs listed in developed markets across Asia Pacific including Singapore, Australia and Japan, with diversified holdings across multiple sectors from office and apartment buildings to hotels, warehouses, hospitals, shopping centers, parking lots, etc. and total market capitalisation of approximately US$105,006.29million.

ETF Details[2]:

Stock Codes HKD Counter: 3187.HK / USD Counter: 9187.HK Trustee Cititrust Limited Management Fee 0.65% of NAV per annum Underlying Index S&P High Yield Asia Pacific-Ex New Zealand REITs Select Index Distribution Policy Quarterly (usually in March, June, September and December of each year) (if any) in USD subject to the Manager's discretion on all Units (whether traded in HKD counter or USD counter).

[1] Based on index methodology of S&P High Yield Asia Pacific-Ex New Zealand REITs Select Index (Net Total Return) compiled by S&P Dow Jones Indices. Please note that the dividend amount or dividend rate is not guaranteed. A positive distribution yield does not imply a positive return. [2] For further details, please refer to www.samsungetf.com.hk (this website has not been reviewed by the SFC)

About Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited

Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited is principally engaged in asset management and securities investment advisory services in Hong Kong. It holds licenses from the SFC to conduct Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities.