Samui Times Debuts New Property Website Focusing On Villa For Sale And Rent In Koh Samui & Thailand

Samui Times, after being bought and rebranded by FazWaz, Thailand- Samui Times has become a property portal website focusing on villas for sale and rent in Koh Samui and also several places across Thailand. The property website offers over 6000 villas for sale and rent, from charming two-bedroom beach homes to enormous and timeless nine-bedroom retreats.

As a perfect-for-holiday place, Koh Samui has a relaxing aura and attracts many travelers each year, resulting in the high demand for renting and buying a villa for a luxurious life. For those intending to buy a villa in Samui, Samui Times helps people narrow their search from the comfort of their homes with 3D tours of hundreds of projects and units. The portal allows advanced searches like price, area, living area, completion status, ownership, pet allowance, etc. This website is one of the easiest ways to buy and sell in Koh Samui and Thailand. Everyone can book tours on their schedule if they find the perfect home that matches their interest.

With a mission to pair local FazWaz agents with powerful technology to get people into the right home, sell the current one for more, and save customers thousands in fees, Samui Times is like an all-in-one property portal for customers to discover the house in and out.

Their dedicated buying agents will help you every step of the way.

FazWaz has streamlined buying any home to be more accessible and efficient. Not only the list of villa for sale in Samui is various, but people can also search online through virtual tours and book inspections for the ones they want to visit, with FazWaz’s local agent getting them the complete service.

For more information, please visit http://www.samuitimes.com/

