Samyang Holdings' Lafullen Makes Splash in Korean Medical Aesthetics Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Holdings Biopharmaceuticals Division (CEO: Lee Young-Joon) participated in recent autumn medical symposiums in Korea to raise awareness of Lafullen, an injectable dermal filler.

Samyang Holdings Biopharmaceuticals Division announced on October 28th that it had participated in autumn academic conferences related to medical aesthetics in Korea to inform the medical community of Lafullen's safety and efficacy. The conferences included the Korean Aesthetic Surgery & Laser Society and Korea Filler Education and Research Academy.

Lafullen is an injectable dermal filler supplied in a prefilled syringe that Samyang Holdings Biopharmaceuticals Division received marketing approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in 2021. Lafullen is made of PCL(Polycaprolactone), a biodegradable polymer for medical use, as its main component. Thanks to Samyang Holdings Biopharmaceuticals Division's patented technology, patients receiving Lafullen enjoy natural volume with less irritation than with existing PCL fillers.

Samyang Holdings Biopharmaceuticals Division introduced the characteristics of porous PCL microspheres and their differences from existing fillers at this year's conferences. They also proved Lafullen's clinical safety and efficacy for volume improvement and contouring by demonstrating the protocol and presenting clinical cases with domestic medical aesthetics specialists. Audience members appreciated the opportunity to inject Lafullen into a simulated human silicone head.

In addition, product consultations were conducted to promote the brand and sales by setting up exhibition booths. Optical microscopes were installed in the booth so that the porous PCL microspheres, the result of extensive R&D work, could be checked visually. The brand's credibility has been enhanced by providing samples for tactile evaluation of its consistency.

Sam Kim, Manager of Samyang Holdings Biopharmaceutical Division said, "Lafullen drew the attention of the medical community by presenting clinical cases in autumn academic conferences confirming the product's volume maintenance and safety."

Samyang Holdings Biopharmaceuticals Division plans to continuously conduct marketing through symposiums, seminars, and hands-on training for medical professionals that verify the safe and effective administration of Lafullen. What's more, Samyang Holdings Biopharmaceuticals Division is in the process of obtaining regulatory marketing approval in Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.