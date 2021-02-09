San Antonio Marketing Specialist Jeremy McGilvrey Gets Over 700 Positive Reviews

San Antonio, Texas-based digital marketing expert and author Jeremy McGilvrey reaches more than 700 positive reviews for his digital marketing services and best-selling books.

—

Digital marketing specialist and best-selling author Jeremy McGilvrey announced that his work has reached more than 700 reviews across multiple platforms. The Harvard-educated marketing and brand specialist based in San Antonio, Texas, develops marketing strategies across multiple platforms for his clients, his dedication to high standards of quality being reflected in his overwhelmingly positive customer and reader feedback.

Further details available at https://www.jeremymcgilvrey.com.

The announcement marks an important milestone for Jeremy, whose work has helped countless business owners and digital entrepreneurs achieve their digital goals using creative approaches to marketing and lead generation. While his work has been featured across multiple prestigious publications, one of the most important indicators of quality is the high number of positive reviews on Google, Upwork, and Amazon.

Jeremy McGilvrey’s reviews indicate that he dedicates himself to each client, taking the time to get to know both the client’s business and the particularities of their industry.

Equipped with this essential knowledge, he creates and implements custom marketing strategies adapted to each client’s unique needs. This is accomplished through a variety of effective methods based on extensive data analysis and a deep understanding of behavioral-based marketing.

By using industry-leading techniques customized according to each project, Jeremy McGilvrey develops high-conversion landing pages that are engaging and offer genuine value to visitors. Each landing page is designed to promote a company’s unique value proposition as efficiently as possible. Jeremy’s results reflecting the success of his approach: over 250 clients saw user retention increase by 50% with new landing pages, while over 300 clients leveraged the new designs to multiply their campaign response rate by 400%.

Jeremy’s methodology and data-driven approach in landing pages is then coupled with behavioral-based email communication that keeps each lead engaged over time and maximizes overall marketing ROI.

“We provide innovative, highly functional, visually appealing and feature-rich funnel design as well as digital marketing programs that drive business growth,” explains Jeremy. “I hold myself and my entire team of certified experts to the highest standards of creative and technical excellence. Every client, regardless of size or scope of project, can expect nothing but the best designs, customer service and professionalism from my hand-selected, dedicated and marketing savvy team.”

The marketing specialist and his team regularly achieve exponential sales results for their clients, and Jeremy McGilvrey’s positive reviews reflect his dedication to helping his clients achieve sustainable success.

Jeremy McGilvrey is also the author of the best-selling books: “Instagram Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Growing Your Following Fast, Driving Massive Traffic & Generating Predictable Profits” and “CEO: 7 Secrets To Unleash Your Inner Boss And Start Building Your Million Dollar Future Today”. Both of his books rank in the top 25 best-selling Kindle titles in multiple categories and have hundreds of positive reviews from readers throughout the world.

With the latest announcement, Jeremy McGilvrey continues to invest in the development of effective approaches to digital marketing, landing page design, Instagram marketing, sales funnel development, e-mail marketing, and other digital solutions.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

