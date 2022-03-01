San Diego Philanthropist David Malcolm Announces Scholarship for 2022

San Diego-based entrepreneur and community leader David Malcolm is excited to announce the David Malcolm Scholarship for 2022.

Entrepreneur and community leader David Malcolm is excited to announce that the window to apply for the David Malcolm Scholarship for 2022 will open on March 1. Students who have overcome obstacles to educational achievement and require help to continue on the path to success are encouraged to apply for the $2,500 scholarship.

As someone from an underprivileged background, David Malcolm created the scholarship because he recognizes the value of higher education and knows firsthand the challenges many students face. While he didn't earn a college degree himself, he has built an enviable career in real estate over a period that has spanned four decades. He graduated from the Harvard Business School's Presidents Program and earned the CCIM designation -- the highest in commercial real estate.

Aside from his professional achievements, David Malcolm is highly involved in supporting his local community. He has served as a board member at several higher education institutions, supported many community organizations, and served in local, regional, and state offices.

In addition to launching the David Malcolm Scholarship in 2021, the David Malcolm Family Trust provided substantial support to The San Diego Foundation through a $100,000 contribution to the Community Scholars Initiative. That donation helped 38 first-generation, low-income, and underrepresented students with college scholarships and critical wraparound services to bolster academic achievement.

"I'm fortunate to be in a position to support initiatives such as these financially and proud of the scholarship work we’ve done," shared David Malcolm. "While I found success without a traditional four-year degree, I believe higher education is paramount to preparing the leaders of tomorrow who will guide our nation through complex challenges we may face in the future."

The David Malcolm Scholarship is open to all high school seniors who have been accepted into an accredited college or university or current students already enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university. All students must have a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Along with completing a basic form, all applicants must submit a 1,000-word essay highlighting a current obstacle or obstacles they face, how the scholarship would help them overcome it, and how higher education would help them become an inspirational success story.

The deadline to apply for this year's scholarship is June 30.

The $2,500 scholarship will be awarded in its entirety to one student with the best submission. The recipient will receive a notification via email and must provide additional information before scholarship funds are disbursed.

To apply for the 2022 David Malcolm Scholarship or learn more about 2021's recipient and David Malcolm's philanthropic work, please visit www.davidmalcolmscholarship.com.

About David Malcolm

David Malcolm is a San Diego-based businessman and philanthropist with an extensive history of public and community service. A long-time friend and philanthropic advisor to the late Jim Bashor and his wife Dianne, he is currently President of Mrs. Bashor’s companies. Among his various philanthropic endeavors, Malcolm is most passionate about helping the homeless get their lives back on track. From 1982 to 2013, he was a member of the Board of Directors at SVDP Management (Father Joe's Villages) and worked to fight homelessness in San Diego alongside Father Joe Carroll, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 80.

