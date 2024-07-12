San Francisco Home Remolding Contractor: Apartment & Bathroom Projects Announced

With the completion of several high-end home renovation projects, Petaluma-based Bartkus Remodel (707-477-8601) marks the introduction of its interior and exterior renovation services in the greater San Francisco metropolitan area.

With over 20 years’ experience providing high-end home remodeling services to clients in and around Petaluma, Bartkus Remodel has recently expanded its service area to cover the entire San Francisco region. The firm has already completed several significant projects, including the full remodel of an apartment in Pacific Heights, an exterior entertaining area in San Anselmo, and the interior and exterior renovation of a hillside home in Sebastopol.

Bartkus Remodel explains that kitchens and bathrooms remain two of the most popular choices for interior updates, and the firm can work with San Francisco homeowners at each stage of the process, from concept development through to project completion. Exterior renovations can include patios and decks, siding, pergolas, outdoor kitchens, walkways, stonework, and more.

“Since 2004, we have been working with homeowners, architects, and engineers to bring custom visions to reality,” a company representative explained. “Whether kitchen, bath, or a full interior and exterior home renovation, we create beautiful new aesthetics for homes and businesses throughout the entire San Francisco area.”

Americans are expected to spend approximately $450 billion on home remodeling projects this year, according to Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies. While this is slightly lower than last year, the center states that the dip was expected following higher-than-normal activity during the pandemic.

As Bartkus Remodel points out, many home improvement projects can still yield a very high return on investment. The firm points to a recent Cost Vs Value Report from Zonda Media, which stated that a minor kitchen remodel can bring returns of almost 100%, while the addition of a wooden deck can have an ROI of 83%, and a midrange bathroom update can return 74% when a home is sold.

About Bartkus Remodel

Established by Steve Bartkus in 2004, Bartkus Remodel employs an in-house team of craftspeople, while also working closely with architects, designers, and engineers to develop each concept.

“We had Bartkus do a complete remodel on our two-bedroom unit, and we’re extremely satisfied,” one client recently stated. “They were very open to our ideas, while also making some great suggestions, and communication throughout the project was excellent. I really enjoyed working with Steve and the team, and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend them to anyone who’s looking for a great contractor.”

