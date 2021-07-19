San Jose CA Online Visibility/Search Optimization Small Business Service Launch

Redwood Basin Digital Media LLC has announced the launch of a digital marketing service created for small and medium-sized companies looking to bolster their online presence and attract more customers.

San Jose, California-based Redwood Basin Digital Media LLC has launched a new digital marketing service for small and medium-sized businesses looking to boost their online exposure. The agency now offers entrepreneurs an effective solution to help them drive traffic to their websites and secure a top ranking on search engines.

More information is available at https://redwoodbasindigitalmedia.com

With the newly launched service, Redwood Basin Digital Media aims to prepare small firms to address more adequately consumers’ growing use of digital devices to find businesses in their locations. Recent statistics show that more than 70% of users searching for a local business online eventually visit a store up to five miles away. The data suggests that online visibility is a critical component of success.

The agency seeks to assist small businesses in their efforts to build a strong online presence and gain a competitive edge in their respective markets. Redwood Basin Digital Media utilizes proven marketing techniques with the goal of scaling up one’s business, saving owners time and resources, and allowing them to focus on their everyday operations.

To help small and medium-sized companies better position themselves in their field, the agency’s team uses a data-driven approach to improve their Google ranking and bring organic visitors to their pages. Their website then gets featured on various platforms in the Internet space to enable business owners to attract as many viewers as possible.

By appearing on Facebook, Instagram, and over 300 popular websites known to generate high traffic, small firms improve their chances of gaining a strong reputation and turning visitors into customers as a result.

Being featured on reputable sites gives business owners a solid advantage over competitors, as users begin to link their names with that of popular brands. This is an excellent way to increase confidence and trust among prospective customers.

The experts also optimize a business’ Google Maps listing to show up first for relevant local searches. With Google Maps being the go-to navigation app for most online users and consumers’ tendency to rarely scroll past the first page of search engines, ranking higher in results is crucial for business growth.

