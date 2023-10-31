San Jose IV Ketamine Infusions For MDD Announced By Soft Reboot Wellness

Soft Reboot Wellness (+1 650-419-3330), one of the leading IV ketamine clinics in the wider San Francisco Bay Area, announces the expansion of its major depressive disorder therapies, now available to clients in San Jose and surrounding regions.

As part of the recent update, the center offers personally tailored IV ketamine infusions for cases of major depressive disorder, including those that have not responded to other treatments. The programs are designed and supervised by Dr. Sara Herman, a Columbia Medical School graduate and Harvard-trained physician with over 15 years of experience as a cardiothoracic anesthesiologist.

More details can be found at https://softrebootwellness.com/san-francisco-ketamine-therapy-infusion-center/

The latest ketamine programs from Soft Reboot Wellness offer a fast-acting and effective new approach to the treatment of major depressive disorder. The center points out that traditional therapies, such as SNRI and SSRI medications, take weeks or months to bring about improvements, have several side effects, and are ineffective for a significant percentage of sufferers.

A recent study by the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry found that over 30% of American adults suffer from treatment-resistant depression (TRD), amounting to over 2.8 million individuals. A second investigation, conducted by Massachusetts General Brigham in 2022, reported that ketamine treatment offers a promising new alternative, with many MDD sufferers experiencing a “sustained improvement in depressive symptoms without major side effects.”

With the latest update, Soft Reboot Wellness aims to provide access to ground-breaking therapy for clients in the wider San Francisco Bay Area. The center conducts in-depth consultations with each client in order to assess if IV ketamine is appropriate, and all treatments occur in a medically controlled environment.

For additional information please see: https://softrebootwellness.com/how-does-ketamine-help-where-antidepressants-dont/

“For many individuals, traditional therapies for depression merely scratch the surface, leaving them mired in their mental health struggles,” Dr. Herman of Soft Reboot Wellness explains. “Unlike conventional treatments that target the monoaminergic system, ketamine zeroes in on the glutamanergic system. This critical mood-regulating neural network has shown improved response and remission rates in patients with treatment-resistant depression.”

About Soft Reboot Wellness

Dr. Sara Herman had her own experience with mental health struggles when being treated for breast cancer in 2017. Following that encounter, Dr. Herman began to explore the emerging field of psychedelic medicine, and her goal is to bring this revolutionary new treatment to the wider population in a safe and ethical manner.

“I was at my lowest point when I found Soft Reboot Wellness,” one client recently stated. “A friend recommended I look into ketamine therapy after many failed attempts at various prescription medications. Ketamine therapy is hands down the best decision I’ve ever made. I feel like a brand new person, and I have Soft Reboot Wellness to thank for that.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://softrebootwellness.com/faqs/

