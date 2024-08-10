San Rafael Specialist SEO Agency: Content Marketing Campaigns Announced

Small and medium-sized businesses based in the San Rafael area now have access to advanced SEO strategies from local digital agency Automagic Media (415-307-5228).

As the most effective SEO methods now rely on more than simple keyword optimization, Novato-based boutique agency Automagic Media introduces a unique new content marketing service for business in surrounding regions, including San Rafael, Woodacre, Petaluma, and Vallejo. The firm works with professional writers to develop high-quality, original materials in six main formats, such as articles, videos, audio pieces, and slideshows.

Automagic Media explains that the authority of a website, which is a measure of its trustworthiness, can have a significant impact on SEO and search rankings. The agency’s new content marketing strategy therefore uses a network of more than 350 high-authority platforms, with the goal of making small and medium-sized businesses much more visible in their local market.

“We believe small businesses should have the same opportunity to succeed as any other business, which is why have developed a publishing capability that many small companies would not usually have access to,” a company representative explained. “SEO is a highly competitive space, requiring more advanced techniques to generate strong organic rankings, and we aim to be at the forefront of modern methods.”

While Google is traditionally reluctant to release search data, a presentation by company representatives revealed that 46% of searches are seeking something locally. One study, conducted by UK-based BrightLocal, found that 87% of consumers use Google to find and read reviews about local businesses.

Automagic Media explains that search engines increasingly use localization technology to recommend suitable businesses for “near me” searches. The firm’s new content marketing solution therefore includes a focus on specific areas, designed to boost the SEO performance of businesses in their local area.

In addition to its multimedia content service, Automagic Media offers traditional SEO and website optimization, social media management, and coordination of paid advertising campaigns. The agency’s goal is to make advanced digital marketing tools more affordable and accessible for small local businesses.

“With our range of tools and services, we can take on the tedious and time-consuming tasks that keep your sales team focused on what matters most: closing deals,” the firm continued. “We'll be happy to explain all our capabilities in an initial consultation.”

