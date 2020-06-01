Sanan IC Appoints Plextek RFI as a GaAs MMIC Design Services Partner for 5G

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANAN INTEGRATED CIRCUIT CO., LTD. (Sanan IC), a pure-play wafer foundry with its advanced compound semiconductor technology platform, today announced its recognition of Plextek RFI, a UK-based design house specializing in RF microwave and millimeter-wave circuit designs, as an authorized resource for gallium arsenide (GaAs) monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) design services in the emerging 5G market. The effectiveness of this collaboration has been demonstrated by the recent design by Plextek RFI of a single-chip surface mount packaged 4-channel 5G millimeter wave power amplifier (PA) for the 28GHz spectrum using Sanan IC’s P15EP1 0.15µm 6” GaAs E/D pHEMT process technology. The reference design was displayed and presented by Plextek RFI at the recent Automated RF and Microwave Measurement Society (ARMMS) Conference held in Bedfordshire, UK.



“As the 5G infrastructure market expands from sub-6GHz into the millimeter-wave spectrum, RF front-end design activities for the associated telecoms equipment are naturally increasing,” said Raymond Cai, Chief Executive Officer of Sanan IC. “We are pleased to have Plextek RFI as an authorized design services partner, to assist our customers worldwide in augmenting their GaAs IC design and development resources with RF engineering expertise. We anticipate that our newly launched P15EP1 E/D pHEMT GaAs process will be widely adopted in high-performance millimeter-wave applications, particularly in the 5G space.”

“The roll-out of 5G infrastructure has generated demand for a variety of millimeter-wave RF front-end architectures and topologies that require high performance GaAs IC designs,” commented Plextek RFI Chief Executive Officer Liam Devlin. “We are delighted to provide our clients innovative solutions and design options to address these requirements, as demonstrated by our compact, multi-channel power amplifier reference design on Sanan IC GaAs technology. We expect to build on this success by leveraging other Sanan IC GaAs processes and exploiting its future roadmap for high-performance, high integration, and high quality RF designs.”

The company’s P15EP1 process is a high-performance 6” GaAs pHEMT technology, highly integrated with E-mode, 0.15µm gate length transistors which have an Ft of 85GHz and Fmax of 155GHz. The process is ideal for millimeter-wave PA and LNA designs, offering excellent gain, low noise figure, and wide bandwidth, and can be combined with 0.5µm E-mode/D-mode devices for single-die logic implementation. This technology platform provides up to 3 metal interconnect layers, with 12 mask layers with and a back lapping thickness of 75µm. The P15EP1 process is part of the P15 family of GaAs technologies, which can provide other options such as D-mode transistors, PIN diodes for switches and limiters, and which will be augmented later next year with a lower process node for higher frequency support.

For more information on the company’s III-V semiconductor technology manufacturing platform, Sanan IC is available to meet at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week on January 7-10.

About Sanan IC

Sanan Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd. (Sanan IC) is China’s first 6-inch compound semiconductor wafer foundry, serving the microelectronics and photonics markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2014, and is based in Xiamen City in the Fujian Province of China, operating as a subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (SSE: 600703). The company develops and provides GaAs, GaN, SiC, and InP foundry services with its state-of-the-art III-V compound semiconductor fabrication facilities. Certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard, ISO14001 environmental management standard, and IATF 16949:2016 Automotive Quality Management System (QMS) standard, Sanan IC empowers the global community of RF, millimeter wave, filter, power electronics, and optical communications markets with its advanced process technology platform. Sanan IC is Dedicated to Drive Compound Semiconductor Innovation. www.sanan-ic.com . Email: sales@sanan-ic.com .

About Plextek RFI

Plextek RFI is a UK-based design house specializing in the design and development of RFICs, MMICs and microwave/mmWave modules. We have designed over 100 custom ICs at frequencies ranging from baseband to 100GHz which are used in a wide range of applications from test instrumentation to infrastructure equipment and very high volume consumer wireless devices. We have in-house test facilities for both bare die (RFOW) and SMT packaged components. Our microwave and mmWave module development activity encompasses a wide range of technologies including conventional SMT on laminate substrates, High Density Interconnect (HDI), chip and wire, thin film, thick film and LTCC.