An upscale assisted living and memory care service in Charlotte, The Sanctuary at Stonehaven, provides ample amenities, including chef-prepared meals, daily housekeeping, secure outdoor spaces, and enriching activities suited to each resident's abilities and interests.

As people age, many families face tough decisions regarding the care of their loved ones, particularly those dealing with cognitive decline or memory-related issues. Finding appropriate assisted living and memory care facilities can be difficult. Families may worry about the standard of care, the degree of individual attention, and the preservation of personal dignity in assisted living environments. However, pioneering facilities like The Sanctuary at Stonehaven are reforming the approach to assisted living Allison and memory care Allison. They present solutions that provide excellent patient care and peace of mind for families.

Usually, families seeking assisted living options fear that, with time, their loved ones will feel isolated or will lose their sense of independence. Another challenge is the institutional feel of many facilities, which can be disorienting and uncomfortable for residents, especially those requiring memory care. The Sanctuary at Stonehaven tackles these issues head-on by offering a unique 1:3 caregiver-to-resident ratio, ensuring that each individual receives ample personal interaction and emotional support. Additionally, their communities are designed to resemble home settings rather than clinical institutions. Residents can enjoy a more familiar and comforting setting with large private rooms, open floor plans, and abundant natural light. From custom-made meal plans to bespoke activity calendars, every aspect of a resident's stay is planned to cater to their individual preferences.

"We moved our mom into The Sanctuary after being at a different facility. It has been like night and day. The other facility used temporary staffing services And felt very institutional. The sanctuary feels like home. It feels warm and inviting. The staff truly treats our mother like family. They make wonderful meals for them on site. She no longer is eating bad cafeteria food. I can't say enough about how positive our experience has been with the Sanctuary. Our mother is no longer anxious and is very peaceful." – Joe Huneycutt

For individuals with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia, finding specialized care that fulfills their distinctive needs can be even more demanding. The Sanctuary at Stonehaven provides exceptional Alzheimer's care Allison services tailored to each occupant's requirements. They establish routines that bring stability, providing one-on-one interactions to limit confusion and cultivating daily positive experiences. This methodology helps to slow cognitive impairment and maintain the highest possible quality of life for residents with memory-related conditions.

Safety and security are chief concerns for families considering assisted living options, especially if their father, mother or other relatives suffer from cognitive deficits. The risk of falls, wandering, or other accidents can cause a lot of anxiety. The Sanctuary at Stonehaven takes care of these matters through intentional design, rigorous protocols, and 24/7 supervision. It also strongly emphasizes the qualifications and ongoing training of its staff members. All caregivers are licensed Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Personal Care Assistants (PCA), or Medication Aides who have passed rigorous background checks. These professionals bring extensive experience in dementia care and undergo annual recertification in Infection Control. The facility also prioritizes technological competence and training staff in using medication administration records (MAR) and electronic health records.





About the company: The Sanctuary at Stonehaven is a prominent assisted living and memory care provider in Charlotte, North Carolina. Established in 2017, their communities offer a unique blend of home-like comfort and exceptional care. Their qualified and licensed team of healthcare professionals caters to individuals with dementia, Alzheimer's, and other memory-related conditions. At The Sanctuary, the entire staff strives to enrich the lives of their residents through compassionate care, engaging activities, and a commitment to preserving dignity and independence.

Name: Jessica Saks

Organization: The Sanctuary at Stonehaven

Address: 6741 Ciscayne Pl, Charlotte, NC 28211, United States

Phone: 704-233-3374

Website: http://www.sanctuarysenior.com



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SanctuaryStonehaven/



