Sands China and Community Groups Assemble 40,000 Hygiene Kits for Clean the World

Sands China's 7th straight year of participation

MACAO, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Around 200 volunteers from Sands China Ltd. and local community groups recently worked together at The Venetian®Macao to build 40,000 hygiene kits for Clean the World, an international social enterprise that provides hygiene supplies essential for good health to populations in need around the globe, helping prevent the spread of disease.



Around 200 Sands China team members and members of the Macao community join together Dec. 4 at The Venetian Macao to build 40,000 hygiene kits for Clean the World.



Volunteers from Sands China and local community groups build hygiene kits at The Venetian Macao Dec. 4 for the Clean the World.

Sands China's hygiene kit build helps Clean the World distribute emergency response hygiene kits to assist with on-the-ground, immediate needs in times of crisis and disaster. In 2013, Sands China was the first integrated operator to launch such an event in Macao. Including this year's event, the company and its community partners have assembled a total of 280,000 kits over the years.

"Sands China is pleased to continue promoting this impactful global corporate social responsibility initiative, having now supported Clean the World's efforts for seven consecutive years," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd. "With the world currently navigating a new and challenging landscape due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's more important than ever to continue initiatives like this so that areas in need can be better prepared to deal with times of crisis and difficulty. Our thanks go to the volunteers from the company and the community for coming together despite the unique challenges of this year to make the event a success again."

Around 200 volunteers met at Cotai Expo Dec. 4 to assemble this year's 40,000 hygiene kits. About 150 of them were Sands China team members, including Sands Cares Ambassadors, and another 50 or so volunteers came from three local associations: the Macau Association for the Mentally Handicapped, the Macau Autism Association and Fuhong Society of Macau.

The kits will benefit global charity Children International, who will deliver them to families in need in the Philippines, providing hygiene supplies that are essential in times of crisis.

Each completed hygiene kit contains soap that is collected from hotels at Sands China's integrated resorts, and recycled through Clean the World's soap sterilization and re-manufacturing process. The kits also contain face towels donated by Linyi Standard Textile Trading Co., Ltd., dental kit sets donated by Ming Fai Enterprise International Co., Ltd., a toothbrush, and toothpaste - all of which are placed into a non-woven bag.

And to ensure safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sands China implemented additional hygiene precautions during the entire packing process for this year's event, including measures such as doing temperature checks and supplying hand sanitizers and disposable gloves.

Shawn Seipler, founder and chief executive officer of Clean the World, said: "Over the past seven years, Sands China has been a steadfast supporter of Clean the World's mission to save lives through the recycling and distribution of soap. This past year has been no exception. At a time of paramount uncertainty, Sands China's dedication to social impact and sustainability has remained constant. We are excited about the impact made by this event and look forward to seeing what the future holds for this amazing partnership."

Sands China's support of Clean the World is part of Sands Cares, the global corporate citizenship programme of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian®Macao, The Plaza®Macao, Sands® Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao - with Sands Cotai Central to be reintroduced as The Londoner Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands®Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Sands Cotai Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschinaltd.com .

Sands Cares

A firm believer in the importance of corporate social responsibility, Sands China Ltd. engages with the local Macao community as a part of Sands Cares - the charitable giving programme of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sands Cares integrates the company's philanthropic work worldwide in four key areas: financial giving, community problem solving and collaboration, in-kind donations, and team member volunteerism.

Key areas of Sands Cares in Macao include the Sands Cares Ambassador programme for volunteering in the local community; charitable contributions to NGOs and community organisations; and sponsorship of community events.

For more information, please visit www.sands.com/sands-cares/our-commitment.html.

About Clean the World

Clean the World is a social enterprise dedicated to the mission of saving millions of lives around the world while simultaneously diverting hotel waste from landfills. Clean the World operates soap recycling centres in Orlando, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Netherlands, and Punta Cana and leads a "Global Hygiene Revolution" to distribute recycled soap and hygiene products from more than 8,000 hotel and resort partners. The organization benefits children and families in countries with a high pre-adolescent death rate due to acute respiratory infection (pneumonia) and diarrheal diseases (cholera) – which are two of the top killers of children under the age of five. Since 2009, Clean the World's foundation has distributed more than 50 million bars of soap in 127 countries and has served over 10 million individuals through its soap distribution and WASH (water, sanitization, and hygiene) education programs. In addition, the enterprise has sent more than 5 million Hygiene Kits to emergency and homeless shelters in the US. More information: CleantheWorld.org.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Venetian Macau Limited

Simpson Lei

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: simpson.lei@sands.com.mo

Athena Lo

Tel: +853 8118 5606

Email: athena.lo@sands.com.mo

Related Links :

http://www.sandschinaltd.com