Sands China and DSEDJ Sign Letters of Intent for Two Collaborative Projects

New initiatives focus on nurturing of youth and parenting education

MACAO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. signed two letters of intent with the Macao Education and Youth Bureau (DSEDJ) Nov. 18 at The Parisian Macao for new initiatives focused on the nurturing of youth and on parenting education.



The collaboration with DSEDJ is part of Sands China's continued commitment to local talent development and enhancing team members' quality of life.

Around 300 team members attended the signing ceremony at The Parisian Theatre, where Lou Pak Sang, the director of DSEDJ, and Wen Hongyan, Sands China's senior vice president of human resources, signed letters of intent for two collaborative projects: a Stage Technology and Event Production Course and a Parenting Education Programme. The signing was witnessed by Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U, Deputy Head of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR Xu Ting, and Sands China Ltd. President Dr. Wilfred Wong.

Lou said: "We are very glad to have signed letters of intent for collaborative projects with Sands China, and to develop more versatile talents under the guidance of the company's professional stage technology team, creating more job choices for young people in Macao. We are also very happy to see that Sands China, as one of the largest private corporations in Macao, has proactively promoted parenting education among its team members, which will increase their happiness and help build social and family harmony."

The signing ceremony was followed by a seminar on parenting education, conducted by Lou, marking the first time a director of the DSEDJ has offered a seminar. Entitled Sands China Parenting Education Series – A Person's Moral Character, it aimed to enhance team members' understanding of how their children are influenced in areas like behaviour, verbal expression, decorum and network literacy.

Dr. Wong said: "At Sands China, we spare no effort in talent development, and are very pleased to be collaborating with the Macao Education and Youth Bureau to equip youth with stage technology and event production skills by making use of our world-class entertainment facilities and technical team. Furthermore, we care about team members' physical and mental health, and it is therefore our hope to promote family harmony through the parenting education initiative, thereby propelling the development of local community."

The new Stage Technology and Event Production Course is a first-in-town course, and has been co-organised by Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional under DSEDJ and Sands China, creating a partnership between school and corporation as they co-design curriculum and assessments with the help of the Macau Productivity and Technology Centre (CPTTM). With the course aiming to develop skilled talent at the secondary school level, Sands China will offer students professional assistance and opportunities to practice throughout the course, and may grant job offers to those with outstanding performance.

More than half of Sands China team members are married. To address their needs, Sands China is joining hands with DSEDJ to provide a Parenting Education Programme to team members, as part of the company's ongoing efforts to deliver all-round care and support for team members' well-being. By offering parenting skills and knowledge, the programme aims to raise team members' awareness and understanding of parent-child education in order to help them maintain healthy parent-child relationships. For team members' convenience, the programme is offered on-site at Sands China properties and also provides an opportunity for team members to join related incentive programmes.

Sands China has set its deep roots in Macao for 17 years now, and 40 per cent of its team members, over 9,900 in total, have served the company for more than 10 years. As the largest company in Macao's integrated resort industry, Sands China considers the nurturing of local talent as an important part of its corporate social responsibility. The company has launched various innovative local talent development programmes for youth through cooperation with universities, government departments and educational institutions, which utilise high-quality training modules to always remain at the cusp of an ever-evolving industry. These programmes include the Integrated Resort Internship Programme, the Fast Track Supervisor/ Manager Programme, and the Integrated Resort Business Analyst Programme. Furthermore, Sands China undertakes various initiatives in order to promote team members' well-being, family harmony, and work-life balance, in line with the company's belief that its team members are its greatest asset.

