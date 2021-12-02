Sands China Holds Sharing Session Featuring VIP Speakers for Fresh University Graduates

Sands China internships offered to over 200 fresh graduates in two years

MACAO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. held a sharing session for its interns and team members Nov. 11 at The Parisian Macao, featuring five VIP speakers, including Wong Chi Hong, director of the Macao Labour Affairs Bureau.



The session’s guest speakers share their experience and insights on youth employment, career planning, youth entrepreneurship, and youth development in the Greater Bay Area, via a roundtable discussion. They also encouraged attendees to learn more about their strengths and weaknesses and to equip themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to make contributions to the development of Macao and the mainland.



Wong Chi Hong (left), director of the Macao Labour Affairs Bureau, presents a certificate of appreciation to Dr. Wilfred Wong (right), president of Sands China Ltd., to show the Bureau’s gratitude for Sands China’s full support to the fresh university graduate internship programme.



The nearly 200 participants in attendance at the sharing session included interns from Sands China's Level Up Programme and the company's other various diversified talent development programmes, including some who have since been hired as team members.

As the largest integrated resort operator in Macao, Sands China has been committed to nurturing local talent. In support of the fresh university graduate internship programme organised by the Labour Affairs Bureau, Sands China has been providing 84 recent university graduates with three-month internships at Sands China properties, helping them gain work experience in one of 30 departments, ranging from frontline operations to administrative departments. The Level Up programme was tailor-made last year and has provided two cohorts of interns with further support via its 12 training courses – aimed at helping the interns prepare for their future career paths by developing personal strengths and improving their competitiveness.

Wong was joined on the panel by four other VIP speakers: Chan Un Tong, deputy director of the Labour Affairs Bureau; Cheong Man Fai, head of the Youth Department of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau; Kevin Ho King Lun, member of the National People's Congress and president of the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau; and Francisco Ho Ka Lon, executive committee member of the All-China Youth Federation and chief supervisor of the Macao Youth Federation.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said: "The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow, and they represent the future of our community. Sands China is very pleased to offer internships to them so they can take advantage of our company's integrated resort portfolio – giving them opportunities to take what they learn in their classrooms and apply it in a real-world business environment. Our gratitude goes to all of our VIP speakers for sharing insights which can prove to be invaluable for the career paths of our interns, as they prepare to make essential contributions to the diversified economic development of Macao."

Wong Chi Hong said: "We are glad to see Sands China supporting the government's internship programme these two years. We hope that all young people will seize the opportunities to take part in the professional training offered by the Macao SAR government and by corporations. By doing so, they can enhance their competitiveness and lay a solid foundation for their future careers."

Sands China has recruited the highest number of interns among Macao's integrated resort operators in support of the Labour Affairs Bureau's internship programme – extending offers to more than 200 candidates over the last two years.

The Nov. 11 sharing session and Sands China's Level Up Programme are part of the company's ongoing efforts to support the Macao government's policy of "building Macao with talent." By nurturing versatile talent through its various diversified talent development programmes, the company is committed to continue making contributions to the city's development as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

