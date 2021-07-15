Sands China's Innovative 'Beyond the Blue' Ceramics Exhibition Now Open - Free to Public

Colourful, unique and interactive exhibits at The Venetian Macao in support of Art Macao

MACAO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China's striking ceramics exhibition for Art Macao is now open for public viewing at The Venetian®Macao, after the company held an opening ceremony on Thursday at the integrated resort.



Project Sands X: Beyond the Blue – An Exhibition of Ceramic Extraordinaire, is one of the special exhibitions of Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2021 and is open to the public 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily July 15-Oct. 31.

Sands China invited internationally famed artist Caroline Cheng to curate the exhibition, who called on the talents of more than 20 world-renowned ceramic artists and institutions to create works on the theme of Beyond the Blue. The result is an eye-catching display of both traditional and innovative creations.

The Beyond the Blue theme is faceted in meaning. The works utilise a diversity of designs and palettes, showcasing how the beauty of ceramics can go beyond the traditional colours of blue and white. By applying innovative techniques, technologies and designs, the artists have created pieces that go beyond all expectations and imagination, in hopes of bringing positivity to the world through art. Through this exceptional collection of works, the exhibition seeks to elicit joy and inspire visitors to go beyond the blue mood of a pandemic world with optimism for a brighter future ahead.

"Sands China is thrilled to have Caroline Cheng back to once again curate a truly extraordinary ceramic exhibition for Art Macao," said President of Sands China Ltd. Dr. Wilfred Wong. "In response to Art Macao's event theme, 'To create for well-being', we believe our Project Sands X: Beyond the Blue exhibition will delight and surprise visitors as they discover that ceramics can go far beyond their expectations. It is our pleasure to support Art Macao with this collection of imaginative and innovative ceramic artwork. It is without exaggeration a must-see exhibition that has to be seen in person to fully experience the wonder of these remarkable creations. Our thanks go to the Macao government for their patronage and organisation of Art Macao and for their support, to the artists for their inventive works, and to Ms. Cheng and our team members for their tireless work on this exhibition."

In 2019, Sands China presented a gold-themed ceramics exhibition for the inaugural Art Macao, in consideration of Macao's centuries-long history as a key port for porcelain export on the Maritime Silk Road.

After the success of the very popular All That's Gold Does Glitter – An Exhibition of Glamorous Ceramics, Sands China is now unveiling an even greater variety of ceramic masterworks with Beyond the Blue. These exciting new works created on a new theme will once again surprise viewers and expand their appreciation of this multi-faceted art form.

Cheng, the curator of both exhibitions, said: "The internet and digital technology have transformed our lives. This exhibition shows how an ancient art like making ceramics can take advantage of techniques unavailable to artisans of the past to now make ingenious creations previously thought impossible. And with modern-day technologies like augmented reality and livestreaming, viewers can interact with and enjoy art in an entirely new way and connect with each other in real time regardless of geographical distance. We hope that, with Beyond the Blue, this interconnectedness and creativity inspires us all with hope and determination for a safe and unified post-pandemic world."

Beyond the Blue's works combine technology and ceramics with innovative presentation, and visitors are able to interact with selected pieces via a free augmented reality (AR) smartphone app. Exhibition attendees can create their own virtual artwork or digitally insert exhibition elements into their selfies.

Exhibits made from recycled ceramics promoting sustainability in art are also on display with a vision to create a better world.

To enhance their enjoyment and understanding of the exhibits, visitors can listen to a complimentary audio guide on their smartphones to learn about the artists and their works while browsing the exhibition.

One particularly interesting and unusual aspect of the exhibition is a unique parallel exhibition of Beyond the Blue with the Everson Museum of Art, which contains one of the United States' foremost collections of ceramic art.

As a way to build on themes of interactivity and celebration, the Everson has created a real-time exhibition in the museum that can be viewed in 3D by remote visitors on their smartphones and at an interactive screen at The Venetian Macao main lobby. Viewers are able to manoeuvre through the 360-degree space, while translated text and audio-video hyperlinks provide more information in English and Chinese.

Meanwhile, Beyond the Blue also features 14 signature works from the Everson at The Venetian Macao.

In this way, the exhibition is able to make use of technology to connect people across international borders, virtually transporting Beyond the Blue visitors to the Everson, while also bringing works from the Everson to Macao.

Another element of Sands China's support to Art Macao is the Time Is On My Side – 2021 Greater Bay Area Young Artists Scheme – A Competition of Painting & Photography. The July-October contest was announced at Thursday's opening ceremony, which also marks the opening of artwork recruitment for the competition. One of the judges, Dr. Wang Lan, gave an introductory speech and talked about the judging criteria for the contest, which is open to young artists from Macao and the Greater Bay Area. Winners receive cash prizes and certificates to encourage them to continue their art, and their works will be displayed at The Londoner®Macao. More information is available at https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/art-competition.html.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Lo Hou Chi, Representative of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Government of the Macao SAR; Mok Ian Ian, Director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Zhu Hong, Deputy Director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region; Dr. Wong; Grant Chum, Chief Operating Officer of Sands China Ltd.; Cheng; and Dr. Wang Lan, Associate Professor of the School of Humanities and Arts at M.U.S.T. and representative of the judging panel of Time Is On My Side.

After the ceremony, Cheng led guests of honour and VIPs on a personally guided tour of the exhibition, sharing her knowledge and valuable insights on the varied designs and production techniques of the works.

Project Sands X: Beyond the Blue – An Exhibition of Ceramic Extraordinaire is a special exhibition of Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2021, a three-month long international cultural and artistic extravaganza organised by the Macao government. More information is available at https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/artmacao-2021.html and at the official Art Macao website at www.artmacao.mo.

