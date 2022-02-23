Sands Gallery Opens at The Grand Suites at Four Seasons

New permanent art space debuts with exhibition by ink masters Wang Dongling and Xu Lei

MACAO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. officially launched the new Sands Gallery Wednesday and unveiled its debut exhibition, The Innovation of Ink: Transformation and Reinvention of Oriental Aesthetics – Featured Exhibition of Wang Dongling & Xu Lei.



Guests of honour officiate the opening ceremony for the official launch of Sands Gallery and its debut exhibition Wednesday at The Grand Suites at Four Seasons.



Representative of the curator Li Hong Fei and artist Xu Lei lead guests of honour on a tour of his exhibition, The Innovation of Ink: Transformation and Reinvention of Oriental Aesthetics – Featured Exhibition of Wang Dongling & Xu Lei.



Sands Gallery is a permanent art space on the 6th floor of The Grand Suites at Four Seasons, and provides an opportunity for guests to explore an ever-changing variety of art exhibitions. The gallery was born out of Sands China's desire to help cultivate an environment that nurtures creativity and art appreciation in Macao. It also aims to support the development of art and culture and to bring a greater diversity of experiences to the city, while promoting and encouraging professional artists in Macao and across the region.

Sands China plans to invest more resources into inviting renowned local and international artists of different art forms to host exhibitions at the gallery in order to enrich the cultural experience of Macao residents and visitors.

"In opening Sands Gallery, Sands China's ultimate objective has always been to help Macao establish itself as a multicultural exchange and cooperation base with an emphasis on Chinese culture," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., at the ceremony. "We are truly convinced that a permanent and high-class exhibition space – equipped with advanced software and hardware resources, and targeting international audiences – will, through regularly introducing high-level art exhibitions, play an active role not only in enriching the city's art and cultural activities and propelling artistic diversity, but also in promoting the extensive exchange and cooperation among artistic groups from Macao, mainland China and other countries."

As the first headline exhibition of Sands Gallery, The Innovation of Ink features over 30 imaginative works of world-renowned Chinese artists Wang Dongling and Xu Lei, and runs from Feb. 24 to March 20, 2022. It was curated by internationally respected art historian Julia F. Andrews, who is a distinguished professor at Ohio State University and an expert in her field.

Andrews said: "It is of great significance that we are exhibiting the work of both artists, Wang Dongling and Xu Lei, for the official launch of Sands Gallery, as it demonstrates Sands China's continued commitment to art and culture. The theme of this exhibition can be portrayed in two aspects: 'Ink' emphasises the importance of Chinese ink painting, and 'Innovation' implies that Chinese calligraphy will be transformed from its traditional roots into a modern art form. Chinese calligraphy has undergone the processes of deliberation, revolution and innovation over the past century. Both of these artists have devoted their careers to investigating and expanding the language of ink, in the hope of presenting to audiences that modern Chinese calligraphy is an art form targeted to the world and created for the future. It is also an important expression of sharing the value of Chinese culture to the world and an artistic way of expressing the confidence of Chinese culture."

Just as Macao is a city that represents the fusion of Chinese and Western cultures, the exhibition features the works of two artists whose styles are striking examples of East meets West. Each artist has developed an undisputed mastery of traditional Chinese ink techniques – calligraphy in Wang's case and painting in Xu's – and then expertly applied them in ways that are original, inventive and contemporary.

Andrews describes Wang's work as wild and kinetic. In addition to his works of large-scale calligraphy, he has developed his own unique and recognisable style, dubbed Entangled Calligraphy, which is described as "a cursive script that is not only quickly brushed, but densely layered, columns tilted and sliding into one another to cover the entire surface, their texts illegible to most viewers, but their compelling kinaesthetic energy obvious to all."

Wang said in a pre-recorded video message: "I would like to express my appreciation to Sands China for inviting me to exhibit my works together with Xu Lei in an exhibition curated by Julia F. Andrews at Sands Gallery. The important element of Chinese calligraphy lies within the refinement of lines, as every brush expresses the feeling, aesthetics, and spirit of an artist. As a calligrapher, it is my hope that calligraphy will evolve from its traditional roots into a modern art form that fits in today's world. My works, which involve couplets in cursive calligraphy, entangled calligraphy, and different materials, share the same philosophy as Xu's mysterious yet poetic works. This makes me believe that our works will give our audiences an aesthetic emotion. I wish the exhibition every success and hope visitors will enjoy it."

Xu's work, in contrast, is described by the curator as precise and still. She adds: "Instead of meticulous renderings of birds or flowers, he uses his refined technique to create surrealistic spaces in which mysterious objects, many from China's artistic heritage, appear." His surrealist scenes are dreamlike, and juxtapose traditional Chinese motifs with unexpected elements.

Xu, who attended the opening, said: "The exhibition presents my signature artworks that were created before I changed my drawing styles in 2010, during the time when I was still at my early stage as an artist. The imagery of these works demonstrates the correlation between Western and Chinese culture, and how they affect and penetrate each other. It's my pleasure to be partnered with master Wang to showcase both of our works in a city that combines Chinese and Western cultures with a rich art atmosphere. I felt impressed when I saw my works displayed in an art space with sophisticated and subtle details. It is my hope that viewers can travel on a journey during their visits and emotionally interact with my works."

Wang, Xu and Andrews have collaborated with some of the most well-known art institutions in the world, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Guggenheim Museum, the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, and the British Museum in London.

At Wednesday's opening ceremony, musicians from the Macao Youth Chinese Orchestra played the traditional Chinese instruments guzheng, flute, vertical flute and erhu in a performance of classical Chinese music. The event closed with a VIP tour of the exhibition led by representative of the curator Li Hong Fei and Xu.

Guests of honour at the opening were Bai Bing, head of the Division of Culture and Sport of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Sam Hou In, head of the Department of Exhibitions and Museums of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR; Jennifer Si Tou, head of the Tourism Product and Events Department of the Macao Government Tourism Office; exhibition artist Xu Lei; Li Hong Fei, representative of the curator; Dr. Wong; Virginia Lam, executive vice president and chief customer officer of Sands China Ltd.; Julian Chow, senior vice president of special projects, product strategy and development for Sands China Ltd.; and Vikram Reddy, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Macao.

The Innovation of Ink: Transformation and Reinvention of Oriental Aesthetics – Featured Exhibition of Wang Dongling & Xu Lei at Sands Gallery is open to the public 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily until March 20, 2022. More exhibition information is available at https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/sands-art-gallery.html.

