Sands Shopping Carnival Returning for Third Year This Summer

Family-friendly carnival provides free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers in support of Macao govt's economic revival initiative

MACAO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following another hugely successful event last year, Sands China Ltd. is bringing back its annual signature event, the Sands Shopping Carnival, July 21-24 at The Venetian®Macao's Cotai Expo for a third year.



Free exhibitor booth registration for the 2022 Sands Shopping Carnival is now available online until 6 p.m., June 4.



Guests of honour and Sands China executives attend a press conference at The Venetian Macao Tuesday to announce the 2022 Sands Shopping Carnival.

The largest sale event in Macao at over 580 booths, the four-day 2022 Sands Shopping Carnival will be the best yet in terms of scale, layout of the exhibition area, and range of activities. The event provides a free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers amid the pandemic, while offering a fun weekend destination and summer hotspot for local residents and tourists. Since making its debut in 2020, the carnival has received widespread acclaim, attracting more than 210,000 visits over the past two years.

The 2022 Sands Shopping Carnival is organised by Sands China Ltd. and co-organised by the Macao Chamber of Commerce, with the full support of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute. It supports the Macao SAR government's economic revival policies and the e-consumption voucher scheme. The free-admission event will be open to the public July 22-24; a special invitation-only session will be held on July 21.

"Sands China is very pleased to bring back the Sands Shopping Carnival for a third year amid the pandemic in support of the economic revival initiative of the Macao SAR government," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd. "As part of our corporate social responsibility efforts, the company remains committed to supporting the development of local SMEs, thereby contributing to the gradual recovery of Macao's economy. Over the past two years, the carnival has attracted 210,000 visits – an impressive achievement only made possible by the collective efforts of local SMEs, Sands retailers, local residents and tourists. For this year's event, we have increased the proportion of SME booths in order to extend our support to more SMEs and we are convinced that this four-day shopping carnival will once again become a summer hotspot for local residents and tourists. Our sincere gratitude goes to the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, the Macao Chamber of Commerce, and all of the event sponsors and supporters for making this signature event happen year after year."

Sands China made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday at The Venetian Macao, after which it launched its online exhibitor registration portal. Exhibitors can register for a free booth until 6 p.m., June 4 at https://1ticks.com/event/ssc2022-SME-application?lang=en. For exhibitor enquiries, please call +853 2855 5000 or email info@macexpo.com.mo.

In addition to shopping, some of the features of the family-friendly Sands Shopping Carnival include an international-cuisine food court area, lucky draws, activities and exciting games for children, and the newly added Healthy Lifestyle and Sport Accessories areas.

More information about the carnival and its attractions – including sneak peeks of activities such as the Karaoke King Singing Competition, the Little Master Chef Workshop and the new Street Dance Competition – will be announced in due course.

"With its positive response over the last two years, the Sands Shopping Carnival has now become one of the largest sale events in Macao and a signature event in the local retail industry," said Fred Ma Chi Ngai, president of the Macao Chamber of Commerce. "As the co-organiser of this event, the Macao Chamber of Commerce hopes that it can make a contribution toward the growth and promotion of Macao's SMEs while expanding domestic demand and stimulating spending amid economic uncertainty. Events and initiatives such as this offer important platforms where large-scale enterprises such as integrated resort operators are able to render continued support to the development of local SMEs."

In order to safeguard public health at the carnival and put attendees' and exhibitors' minds at ease, Sands China is once again implementing a series of strict sanitisation and safety measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. These include, among others: temperature checks upon entry; monitoring of crowd size to ensure a safe number of participants via headcounts at venue entrances; mandatory wearing of face masks; regular sanitisation and cleaning of public areas and kids' facilities to ensure public hygiene; and disinfectants and hand sanitisers at all booths and at all carnival entry and exit points. Additionally, all exhibitors must either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to the event, or provide a negative nucleic acid test result obtained within 7 days before the event.

Guests of honour at Tuesday's press conference were Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Sam C.S. Lei, executive director of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM); Beverly Tou Chi Iau, acting head of the Gaming Research and Liaison Department of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau; Linda Chan Hoi Si, head of the Industry and Commerce Support Division of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau; Fred Ma Chi Ngai, president of the Macao Chamber of Commerce; Cai Chun Yan, deputy general manager of Bank of China Macau Branch; Felix Chan, deputy chief executive of ICBC (Macau); Teren Cheong, general manager of BNU; Xia Ying, vice president of Bank of Communications (Macau); Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd.; and Dave Sun, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Sands China Ltd.

Sands China believes in prioritising local procurement and actively supports the development of local SMEs. The company's support to local SMEs has remained consistent since the launch of its Local Supplier Support Programme with the Macao Chamber of Commerce in July 2015, and has carried on throughout the pandemic period. The programme is in line with the Macao SAR government's initiative to "buy local" and demonstrates Sands China's commitment to supporting local enterprises as part of the company's corporate social responsibility efforts.

