Sandsaver Beach Erosion Solution to Sponsor Jersey Shore Partnership Networking Reception

Summer travel plans have families looking to head to their favorite beachfront or coastal destination this spring and summer, as many families prepare for their first vacations since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Beaches and coastal communities are consistently the preferred vacation destination for tourists all over. Unfortunately many beaches and coastal communities have been devastated by beach erosion issues which have caused a reduction in tourism revenue generation for some coastal communities. The reduced tourism dollars directly impact the local economies that heavily rely on tourist and vacation travelers, contributing to small business growth in the form of profits and new jobs. Secondary effects of reduced tourists to a coastal community include reduced tax revenues, which greatly effects local governments and citizens of the community by placing further financial strain on already shrinking budgets and businesses that are already fighting numerous other complex issues, such as finding enough employee’s to operate their businesses.

New Jersey’s nearly 130 miles of coastline has actively battled beach erosion issues for decades on end. Some estimate that the State of New Jersey has spent in excess of $1 Billion on beach nourishment projects over 30 years. These projects have placed more than 106 million cubic yards of sand across New Jersey beaches, however years later, there’s little to no sand left and many locations are looking for a beach re-nourishment alternative or a longer term solution than the previously accepted dredging practices. New Jersey is consistently one of the top 10 states in terms of annual tourism revenues. Tourism is touted as New Jersey’s 7th largest industry, supporting nearly 334,000 jobs. Mirroring most other states, beaches continue to be one of the leading tourist destinations in all of the top 10 states of tourist revenues.

Because New Jersey’s beaches are a concerning topic for many across the state, New Jersey has several advocacy groups that work to protect and restore the beaches across New Jersey. The Jersey Shore Partnership is one of the state’s leading advocates and champions of beach replenishment and restoration in the State of New Jersey. The group’s first successful advocacy effort resulted in the funding of an annual $15 million that is strictly dedicated to Shore protection starting in 1992. In 1998, the amount was increased to $25 million per year, where the figure currently stands today according to the Jersey Shore Partnership website. The Jersey Shore Partnership brings awareness to the Jersey Shore coastal communities, while placing an emphasis on shore protection and beach replenishment. Over the last couple of years, a growing number of New Jersey communities are looking for better beach replenishment solutions than the traditionally accepted beach dredging activities that continue to increase in costs while providing no real long term solution.

An innovative, natural solution to beach erosion called “The Sandsaver” has been garnering international attention the last few years as multiple pilot projects have been installed in various places around the World, including the Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Lake Michigan. While all 3 installation scenarios were drastically different, all 3 Sandsaver installations have provided positive results, offering the beaches protection while accreting sand on both sides of the Sandsaver modules. The Sandsaver, a rotomolded beach erosion barrier was installed in January of 2020 on the coast of a 5 star African resort on the Indian Ocean. Inside of the first few tide changes an extremely noticeable accretion of sand was already being observed behind and in front of the modules, in just the first 12 hours. After 6 months of being installed, a video and photo update was provided, where it was estimated that over 30,000 cubic yards of sand had been accumulated thus far, while increasing the width profile of the beach over 150 feet in some areas of the beach.

The Sandsaver coastline protection modules work in two means, first by breaking down the energy of the wave when it crashes against the resilient, rotomolded beach erosion barrier and that permits the surf to travel through the bigger end of the tapered openings, where the water speeds up and also is released out of the smaller sized openings of the thru holes on the beach side of the modules. This allows the water and sand content to get to the beach side of the Sandsaver modules and allowing the sand to settle on the beach side. The wave action is then forced to retreat back to the surf thru the smaller opening, hence offering the sand time to come to rest onto the beach side of the Sandsavers. Throughout time, the Sandsaver’s will become completely engulfed in accreted sand, while coastline sand gains are realized on both sides of the beach erosion barriers.

The Sandsaver is a patented and trademarked item produced by rotomolding leader, Granger Plastics, a Middletown Ohio-based plastics company producing a variety of products for a growing number of markets varying from Aerospace to Waste Management. In 2013, a third party engineering company released a final report on Sandsaver's Lake Michigan pilot install that stated "the results of the shoreline in response to the Sandsaver system are unambiguously positive” and that “beach volume gains did not just occur behind the Sandsaver modules, as some had anticipated. Tangible gains in bottom elevation were witnessed as much as 50 feet in front of the Sandsaver system into the lake." The third-party report also stated that the Sandsaver system "does not generate adjacent negative impacts associated with shore-normal and impermeable structures. The Sandsaver modules’ permeability and placement in a shore-parallel orientation demonstrated no negative impacts to adjacent stretches of beach”.

Sandsaver and Granger Plastics are sponsoring the Jersey Shore Partnership’s Networking Reception on April 5, 2022. The informal networking reception will be held at the White Sands Oceanfront Resort & Spa’s Lido Café at 1205 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. The networking reception will run from 5:30 to 7:00 pm and will be in effort to celebrate the ongoing advocacy efforts for protection of the Jersey Shore beaches.

About Us: Granger Plastics Company, a division of Granger Industries, is a world recognized rotational molding company located in Middletown, Ohio. Granger specializes in large parts and manufacturing a variety of custom and proprietary rotomolded products. Granger Industries includes Granger Plastics Company, ForeverSafe Products and Granger Aerospace Products. To learn more about Sandsaver please visit http://www.sandsaver.com. To learn more about Granger Plastics Company, please visit https://www.grangerplastics.com.

