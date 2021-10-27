Sangfor EPIC 2021: Global Virtual Summit on Cyber Security & Cloud Computing

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangfor Technologies hosted the Sangfor EPIC Innovation Summit on October 21, 2021, where global IT experts and technology thought leaders discussed this year's most advanced cloud and cyber security solutions. The event gathered over 2,800 registered attendees, from 25 regions representing government, manufacturing, education, enterprise, and finance.



This annual innovation summit is designed to showcase products and services developed or updated for the upcoming year. Previous attendees have included leading IT executives and industry experts from around the world, all working together to further Sangfor's vision and cutting-edge products.

Sangfor EPIC 2021 presenters included Chris Morris, VP of IDC APAC, Jason Yuan, VP of Sangfor's International Marketing Department, and in-depth interviews with Rick Lei Li, CIO of Coca-Cola SCMC and Wilbertus Darmadi, CIO of Toyota Astra Motor - both Sangfor customers. Sangfor also presented a collaborative workshop with industry leader IDC, where participants asked about cloud computing and digital transformation, as well as managed cloud and professional services. Bob Ghaffari and William McDonald from Intel also provided an illuminating presentation on Secure Access Service Edge.

Sangfor also took this opportunity to launch Sangfor Managed Cloud Services, which provides the convenience and flexibility of public cloud, and the security, control and service of private cloud. Sangfor MCS offers Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS). Customers choose their own dedicated cloud host, storage, and networking, or choose private cloud, data, and recovery services, or all the above.

The virtual event also hosted live chats at booths and during interactive seminars with Sangfor representatives on-hand to answer insightful questions from technology enthusiasts during the Network Detection and Response Platform (Cyber Command), Sangfor's NGAF – Next Generation Firewall and Sangfor Hyper Converged Infrastructure sessions.

Sangfor EPIC is proud to be sponsored by Intel and Sundray, allowing for a safe, fully digital and interactive fee-free event. Sangfor is also proud to have offered stellar multi-lingual support including Bahasa, Thai, Cantonese, English, Italian, Korean, and Spanish. The EPIC event is still available on-demand on the Sangfor EPIC website.

2021 has been a new IT frontier for most enterprises, and Sangfor wants to 'Secure Your Journey to the Cloud' by offering IT products, services, and partnerships for every industry, in every region.

