Sanne appoint new Head of Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanne, the award-winning and leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate services has appointed Tervinder Chal as their new Head of Singapore.



Based in Singapore, Tervinder joins with more than 22 years' of experience in the financial services industry, and in his new role will continue to develop and drive Sanne's alternative and corporate offering across the region.

Previously, Tervinder spent approximately nine years with Vastardis Capital Services and Alter Domus in Singapore where he worked to build the two firms from scratch. His role as country lead included heading operations, business development and strategic management. More recently, his role as Head of APAC Fund Operations and Finance for AEW entailed overseeing and managing operations for four APAC based real estate funds and ultimately delivering all financial and compliance related deliverables.

Jing Jing Qian, Managing Director, Regional Head of APAC commented: "We are delighted to be welcoming Tervinder to our senior leadership team. He has a proven track record of leading firms to success, and as we continue to further expand he will play an instrumental role in growing our Singapore business."

On joining Sanne, Tervinder said: "I look forward to starting with such a talented team and working with the wider APAC business leaders to continue the excellent standard of client service delivery that Sanne is renowned for."

Tervinder takes over from David Fowler, who recently relocated to Sanne's London office where he started his new position as Global Head of Private Equity.

