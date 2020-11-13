Sanofi selects Jeito Capital as its first investment into a private French-based fund

Paris, France, 13 November 2020 – Jeito Capital (“Jeito”), a rapidly emerging independent investor dedicated to biotech and biopharma, today announced that Sanofi has made a €50 million investment in Jeito Capital. The investment will be deployed by Jeito’s highly experienced team of pharmaceutical and biotech experts in line with its investment criteria to provide an additional gateway for Sanofi to support French and European healthcare innovation. The coming together of a leader in industry with a leading investor will strengthen the ever-important healthcare eco-system and accelerate access to therapeutic innovation.

Rafaèle Tordjman, Founder and CEO at Jeito, said: “We are delighted that Sanofi chose to become a major strategic investor in Jeito. Receiving such support from one of the global leaders in healthcare and France’s largest R&D investor underlines Jeito’s commitment to improving healthcare in France and Europe. By bringing together industry and science and providing access to significant capital, Jeito is ideally positioned to deliver on its mission to improve healthcare for patients in France and beyond.”

Paul Hudson, CEO of Sanofi, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Jeito Capital and its international team of pharma and biotech experts who are renowned for creating value through innovation. This investment provides Sanofi with access to the very best in French and European healthcare innovation and reinforces our commitment to investing in our medium and long-term development pipeline. We strongly believe in the potential of France and Europe to become a world-class hub for innovation in life sciences, which just needs the appropriate conditions and a stimulating environment in order to thrive.”

Jeito’s unique investment strategy is to provide long-term strategic support to new and established entrepreneurs, primarily in France and Europe, who are aspiring to help patients in need by pioneering novel, groundbreaking medicines that rethink traditional approaches. Leveraging their synergistic experience, Jeito’s team provides continuity from clinical development to market access, especially in Europe and the Unites States, for breakthrough drugs with validated proofs of concept. This continuity is expressed both in the support provided to entrepreneurs by the Jeito team and by the investment of significant capital to ensure the growth of companies, the acceleration towards commercialization and faster access to these major innovations.

This investment is part of Sanofi’s leading contribution to the development of an innovative healthcare eco-system in France and Europe. The company previously collaborated with Bpifrance to launch two public-private investment funds dedicated to French and European life sciences. Sanofi also stands as France’s leading private R&D investor, with more than €2 billion spent locally each year researching new treatments for patients, totaling half of the private research effort in France. Nearly 5,000 researchers and scientists work in a variety of therapeutic areas, mainly focusing on oncology, immuno-oncology, vaccines and rare diseases.

About Jeito Capital

Jeito Capital is an international investment company with a patient benefit driven approach that focuses both on financing ground-breaking medical innovation and promoting positive societal impact. Jeito has a unique, long-term investment strategy, with the aim of providing continuity from clinical development to market access for breakthrough drugs with validated proofs of concept. This continuity is expressed both in the support provided to entrepreneurs by the Jeito Capital team and by the investment of significant capital to ensure the growth of companies, the acceleration towards commercialization and faster access to these major innovations. Jeito Capital is based in Paris with a presence in Europe and the United States.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, and provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions. With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

