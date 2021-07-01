Santa Ana CA Car Accident Injury Chiropractic Care/Pain Relief Treatments Launch

Dr Barry Marks Chiropractor announced that they are now providing an updated range of after-accident care treatments to patients in Santa Ana, California, and throughout Orange County.

—

Dr Barry Marks Chiropractor announced the launch of an updated range of chiropractic care treatments for patients in Santa Ana, California area, who have been injured in a car accident. Dr Marks specializes in car accident injuries, whiplash and concussion treatment.

More information can be found at https://drmarks.com

With the new announcement, the chiropractic care team are dedicated to helping their patients alleviate pain as soon as possible and improve their quality of life.

Auto accidents can cause considerable damage to the bones, joints, muscles, and other tissues or organs, resulting in reduced mobility and severe pain and discomfort. In addition, symptoms from accidents can be delayed days, weeks, or even months. That is why it is very important to see a chiropractor who specializes in car accident injuries and who can make recommendations for treatment.

Dr Barry Marks has been providing pain relief solutions to patients in Orange County since 1986. He can offer car accident whiplash treatment, concussion and MTBI therapies, headache pain relief, neck and low back pain management, and peripheral neuropathy relief.

The chiropractor offers pain relief without the use of drugs or addictive medications. He can do an evaluation of the patient’s musculoskeletal system and spine injuries and address the injury at the source of the problem, healing the actual cause and not just masking the pain.

His treatments help the body to heal naturally and restore the alignment and functions of the muscles and the joints without side effects.

The latest service update is part of the center’s mission to ensure that all patients get proper care in their post-accident recovery and can get back to their everyday life as quickly and easily as possible.

A satisfied patient said: “Dr. Marks is absolutely incredible. I have been experiencing severe back pain, and he was quick to find out exactly what was wrong and is constantly modifying my treatment in order to alleviate the pain. He is very knowledgeable about everything, and by far the best chiropractor that I have been to. I would recommend Dr. Marks’ treatment to anyone and everyone.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting https://drmarks.com

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Barry Marks

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dr Barry Marks Chiropractor

Address: 1745 W. Orangewood Ave #114, Orange, CA 92868, United States

Phone: +1-714-938-0575

Website: https://drmarks.com

Release ID: 89031315