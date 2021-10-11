Santa Fe Relocation Launches New Brand And Website Sanelo.com

Santa Fe Relocation, a global mobility company, has recently launched a new brand and website, sanelo.com.

Having had experience as a major shipping, trading and industry conglomerate before transitioning to the moving and relocation business it is today, Santa Fe Relocation knows how much time, effort and coordination it takes for a seamless, successful and happy relocation.

As such, it utilises its expertise and experience to facilitate the moving process and deliver exceptional relocation experiences for businesses and their employees.

While making moving easier for businesses, Santa Fe Relocation witnessed how its services have delivered excellent relocation experiences and helped companies move happily. Hence, it was inspired to spread this happiness to consumers.

Sanelo was launched to extend Santa Fe Relocation’s services to the general public.

In addition to carrying out the literal heavy lifting from Point A to Point B, Sanelo provides a full-service package that entails other essential services such as storage and immigration. Sanelo draws on Santa Fe Relocation’s international reach and network of talented moving specialists across the world to provide these services for customers.

By providing this holistic package, Santa Fe Relocation and its new brand Sanelo promises to be of help throughout its customers’ entire relocation journey to make them feel at home right from the start. As 71% of its new bookings are repeat customers, it seems like its promise of moving made easy is being delivered effectively.

About Santa Fe Relocation

Established in 1897, Santa Fe Relocation is a global mobility company specialising in managing and delivering high-quality relocation services worldwide. With 64 offices across 38 countries including Singapore, Santa Fe Relocation is committed to providing exceptional and stress-free moving journeys through its diverse selection of services by coordinating with a global network. Its new brand Sanelo provides free home survey / quote / consultation with no obligation.

