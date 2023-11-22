Santa's Secret Hideaway Launches Exciting Christmas Camp for Kids in Singapore

Santa's Secret Hideaway is thrilled to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Christmas Camp for Kids in Singapore.

—

Taking place on November 20, 2023, this event aims to provide children with a unique and memorable holiday experience filled with fun activities and festive cheer.



The Christmas Camp for Kids in Singapore offers a wide range of holiday activities designed to spark joy and creativity in every child. Participants will have the opportunity to take part in various engaging workshops and events throughout the day. From cookie baking to crafting ornaments, children will learn valuable skills while embracing the holiday spirit.

One of the highlights of the event is the cookie baking workshop. Children will have the chance to learn how to make delicious cookies and decorate them in fun shapes and colors associated with the holiday season. This hands-on activity promotes creativity and culinary skills while providing a delicious treat for the participants to enjoy.

In addition to cookie baking, there will be a crafting workshop where children can unleash their artistic talents and create one-of-a-kind holiday ornaments. This activity allows children to express themselves through art and provides them with a unique memento to cherish for years to come.

Singing carols will also be a key activity during the Christmas Camp. Participants will have the opportunity to hear a stunning fusion of old carols and newer Christmas hits, setting the tone for a festive and joyous atmosphere. This musical experience enhances the holiday spirit and brings everyone together in harmony.

Santa's Secret Hideaway is excited to announce that Santa Claus himself will make a special visit during the Christmas Camp. Children will have the chance to meet Santa in person and experience the wonder of his presence. This magical encounter promises to bring smiles and warm hearts to all.

Furthermore, the Christmas Eve Talent Show will be a highlight of the event. Participants are invited to showcase their skills and talents or simply enjoy the performances of others. This talent event provides a platform for children to express themselves and promotes teamwork and unity within the group.

Creativity, teamwork, and cultural understanding are key features of the Christmas Camp for Kids in Singapore. By participating in the various activities, children are encouraged to express their creativity and appreciate the diverse holiday customs practiced around the world. This inclusive environment fosters a sense of cultural understanding and awareness.

"We are thrilled to launch the Christmas Camp for Kids in Singapore," said ILIA, representative of Santa's Secret Hideaway. "Our goal is to create a memorable and joyous experience for children during the festive season. Through fun activities, teamwork, and cultural appreciation, we hope to build lasting memories for all participants."

Join Santa's Secret Hideaway on November 20, 2023, for "Jingle All the Way," a Christmas Camp designed to ignite the joy and magic of the festive season. Laughter and learning go hand in hand, creating an unforgettable experience for children. Come and create lasting memories at this extraordinary event!

For more information, please contact:

Contact Info:

Name: ILIA

Email: Send Email

Organization: Santa's Secret Hideaway

Address: 887a Bukit Timah Rd Singapore 279896

Phone: +6531592357

Website: https://www.newtonshowcamp.com



Release ID: 89113985

