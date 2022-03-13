Santiago Ribeiro participating at the International Art Exhibition in China

—

Artist Santiago Ribeiro in New York City. Shanghai, Beijing.

The artist is participating in the 21st Century International Art Exhibition in China

It will be held in several cities in China an international exhibition to support education children in China with artists from more than twenty countries

China exhibitions in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changsha, Wuhan, Qingdao Xi'art

International art exhibition sun rainbow education charity fund

With the fruitful achievements of China's reform and opening-up, China has entered a well-off society in an all-around way.

While making remarkable achievements in the field of economics, the field of culture and art also needs further development. We focus on the operation and management of international high-end artworks, cooperate with outstanding contemporary artists from all over the world, and promote the popularization of humanities and art in Chinese society and international cultural exchanges.

We will hold international art exhibitions in different cities constantly across the country,

Part of the fund's income will be donated to children in poverty-stricken areas for their education.

Portuguese surrealist artist Santiago Ribeiro is the mentor and promoter of the world's largest surrealist exhibition in the 21st century, International Surrealism Now, his work has been exposed globally as well as in Berlin, Moscow, New York, Exhibition in Dallas, Los Angeles, Mississippi, Indiana, Denver, Warsaw, Saint Nantes, Paris, London, Vienna, Beijing, Florence, Madrid, Granada, Barcelona, Lisbon, Belgrade, Montenegro, Romania, Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, Minsk, New Delhi, Jihlava (Czech Republic) and Caltagirone in Sicily and several cities in Portugal.

Times Square in New York, USA has reported his exhibition information many times, and his works have been collected by collectors in many countries.

Italian video translated to Chinese by Jin Yaotong

made by Vincenzo Cali, Annalina Grasso, Maurizio Bianucci

