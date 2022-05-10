SANYO DENKO Co.,Ltd., a manufacturer and seller of special wires and cables, exports blooming time-controlled "cherry blossoms" to Singapore using its special temperature measuring cable "SAN-Thermo" as their new business.

The company plans to use the cable as a device to promote advanced temperature control of plants.

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SANYO DENKO Co.,Ltd. (Head office: Toda-shi, Saitama, President: Michinari Ikawa), a manufacturer and seller of special wires and cables, together with Vintage Management Pte Ltd (Head office: Singapore CEO: Akira Yasuda), has delivered cherry trees to Devonshire (Salon: 113 Devonshire Rd, Singapore 239878), a hair salon in Singapore.



Left caption: Pre-blooming cherry blossoms displayed in a beauty salon Right caption: Pre-blooming cherry blossoms taken at Merlion Park

The cherry trees exported to Singapore this time are called Keio cherry trees, which are Yamagata Prefecture's specialty for ornamental purposes with a controllable blooming time. This Keio cherry tree was produced by Mr. Onodera and won a prize again this year at a Yamagata Prefecture flower contest (sponsored by JA Zen-Noh Yamagata, JA Horticultural Promotion Council, and Prefectural Flower Producers' Liaison Council). Temperature is an essential factor in controlling the blooming quality and timing. The multipoint temperature sensor "SAN-Thermo" can measure temperatures at more than 10 times the number of measurement points of conventional sensors. It is expected that SAN-Thermo will be used to promote more advanced temperature management of plants.

"SAN-Thermo" continuously records temperatures at dozens of points simultaneously at measurement intervals ranging from several centimeters to several tens of meters. This time, four 2-meter sensor cables were hung from the ceiling to continuously measure the temperature distribution at intervals of 20 cm from the bottom of the Keio cherry tree (branch) to its tip, day and night.

We plan to continue checking the temperature data and the condition of the Keio cherry trees. In addition, in the agricultural field, we expect to use the temperature data to assist and reconfirm, and in combination with communication devices, to measure and manage remote farmland.

It can also provide support to newcomers to agriculture who lack sufficient "experience and intuition".

According to Mr. Yasuda of Vintage Management, the company that handled the export of Yamagata Keio cherry trees to Singapore, the company plans to significantly increase the volume of Keio cherry tree imports starting in the winter of 2022, and will work with local ornamental plant dealers to distribute Keio cherry trees to hotels and restaurants on the island of Singapore.

Multipoint temperature sensor "SAN-Thermo" Overview

"SAN-Thermo" has an approximately 5 mm diameter cable shape that can be extended up to 300 m, with a maximum of freely set up 40 measurement points.

"SAN-Thermo" is increasingly being utilized in a variety of applications, including the following: Long-term temperature observation in Greenland glaciers, spatial temperature monitoring in data centers with supercomputers, agriculture (plant factories, vinyl greenhouses), fisheries (academic research, aquaculture), engineering (motor drive units), logistics (warehouses, refrigerated trucks)

The structure to realize features such as flexibility, multipoint simultaneous measurement, lightweight, compactness, and waterproofness was devised based on braiding technology in wire manufacturing, and has been patented in Japan (Patent No. 6185684), the United States (US10,672,536), China (CN109196604), and Korea (No. 10-2171330).