SAP & HKCSS Support Social Enterprises to Develop Digital Skills in "SAP Good Goods Business Challenge 2021"

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its commitment to supporting social enterprises, SAP today launched the "SAP Good Goods Business Challenge 2021" in Hong Kong in partnership with the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS) and its Social Enterprise Business Centre. The Challenge aims to empower social enterprises to thrive in the digital economy and amplify their impacts.

As self-financing businesses, social enterprises fulfil an important societal role pursuing social missions, such as creating jobs and education opportunities for the underserved and protecting the environment. The "SAP Good Goods Business Challenge 2021" is open to social enterprises serving Hong Kong communities and provides professional e-tailing training and consultation. It will enhance social entrepreneurial skills and refine business models to enable social enterprises to self-reliantly fund their operations in a changing world. The Challenge also facilitates participating enterprises to raise their public profile and earn cash incentives.

"Hong Kong has a growing social entrepreneurship ecosystem and there are 659 social enterprises listed in the Social Enterprise Directory published by the Social Enterprise Business Centre," said Chua Hoi Wai, Chief Executive of HKCSS. "The COVID-19 pandemic and global economic downturn have put extra pressure on the sector. Due to evolving consumer behavior, social entrepreneurs require necessary commercial and digital skills to generate sufficient revenue to sustain their operations. HKCSS is delighted to partner with SAP to help bridge this gap."

"Every enterprise today needs to explore new and innovative ways to respond to the new normal," said Fabian Padilla Crisol, Managing Director, SAP Hong Kong. "The 'SAP Good Goods Business Challenge 2021' is a platform for social enterprises to enhance entrepreneurial skills by adopting mission-critical digital technologies and transformative business models, which will help them thrive in the digital economy. This truly reflects SAP's purpose to help the world run better and improve people's lives."

Series of Challenges to Promote Learning and Growth

The "SAP Good Goods Business Challenge 2021" will kick off on October 20, 2021 at an open recruitment session held by Social Enterprise Business Centre. The First Challenge invites participants to introduce their signature products or services in a written proposal or storyboard.

Shortlisted enterprises will be invited to a series of four workshops on topics ranging from e-commerce and e-marketing to product photography and videography. These workshops will be held later this year and run by subject experts from SAP and other organizations, with SAP volunteers and students from different institutes matched with each team for further support.

Applying the skills they learn in these workshops, the social enterprises will compete in the Second Challenge and develop a short promotional video, with the top five receiving targeted professional support to prepare for the Final Challenge: a live-streaming session for the social enterprises to promote and sell their products or services. HKCSS, SAP volunteers, university students and expert consultants will continue to provide advice and support through this stage of the competition.

Social enterprises will receive cash incentives as they move through the challenges, with the Final Challenge also providing access to a HK$100,000 prize pool, allocated on a pro-rata basis according to sales after the Final Challenge.

For more information about the "SAP Good Goods Business Challenge 2021", please visit www.goodgoods.hk/en/SAPGGBC2021.

SAP's Commitment to Social Enterprises

As the largest enterprise application software provider in the world, SAP firmly believes that social enterprises can enhance corporate supply chains in mutually beneficial relationships.

In October 2020, SAP launched "5 & 5 by '25" to encourage organisations around the world to direct 5% of addressable procurement spend to social enterprises and 5% to diverse suppliers by 2025. The initiative is part of the SAP One Billion Lives program, which focuses on bringing social enterprises into the global economy.

SAP has supported social enterprises around the world since 2012 through the SAP Social Sabbatical program, which enables SAP employees to use their expertise to help social enterprises address strategic challenges. SAP also works directly with non-profit and social enterprise partners, providing skills, technology expertise and market access to over 1,500 organizations impacting more than 1 billion lives in 2020.

SAP is a member of the World Economic Forum's COVID-19 Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs and has sponsored the annual Social Enterprise World Forum since 2018.

For more information about SAP's commitment to social enterprises, please click here.

