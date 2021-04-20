SAP Solution Extensions Advance Digital Transformation for Enterprises in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time of heightened global uncertainty, SAP customers are integrating trusted SAP Solution Extensions into their technology platforms to accelerate customers' digital transformation and increase agility. These best-in-class solutions, developed by innovative SAP partners and validated, approved and supported by SAP, are available to meet fast-evolving needs across all industries and lines of businesses.

Key SAP Solution Extensions now helping enterprises in Hong Kong make the most of their IT investments and realize the potential of intelligent technologies include:

"The tumult of the past year has fundamentally changed the business landscape. Enterprises running their operations with SAP solutions are well placed to evolve for this fast-moving new world," said Fabian Padilla Crisol, Managing Director, SAP Hong Kong. "SAP Solution Extensions further help customers take advantage of their existing digital capabilities and execute their business processes. By elevating the performance of key systems—from human resources to data management, finance and beyond—these solutions help drive significant value for companies transforming into intelligent enterprises."

