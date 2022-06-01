SAPIA.AI LAUNCHES REGIONAL DATA HOSTING CAPABILITIES

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-enabled candidate assessment platform Sapia.ai has launched local data hosting services across all its regional markets in Australia, the UK and US. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Sapia offers companies a way to identify best-fit candidates in under 24 hours all by answering just five questions via text.

With local data hosting, Sapia says it will provide a faster experience for candidates and customers, but it also gives companies using the platform confidence candidate data is treated in line with data sovereignty legislation such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Australian Privacy Principles (APP).

"Regional data hosting is something that many companies now expect to deliver data sovereignty, " said Sapia CEO Barb Hyman.

"We understand that candidates often trust us with some of their most intimate data, and it's our duty to protect this data, therefore we do more than just comply to GDPR, we've built a culture where all Personally identifiable information, regardless of if it's from the EU, should be safeguarded at every stage of the life cycle."

Hyman said Sapia proactively put security at the forefront of its product, ensuring it's built and operated securely rather than retrospectively added in.

Sapia standards include:

Data processing - all data is processed within Amazon Web Services (AWS) highly secure and fault-tolerant designed data centers; located in the same geography as the data is stored.

- all data is processed within Amazon Web Services (AWS) highly secure and fault-tolerant designed data centers; located in the same geography as the data is stored. Data protection - all data is stored in and served from in AWS data centers using industry standard encryption; both at rest and in while transit. Sapia also has technical security assurances such as protection by intrusion prevention/detection to prevent breaches.

- all data is stored in and served from in AWS data centers using industry standard encryption; both at rest and in while transit. Sapia also has technical security assurances such as protection by intrusion prevention/detection to prevent breaches. Data Sovereignty - Sapia respects data sovereignty standards and is fully GDPR compliant.

- Sapia respects data sovereignty standards and is fully GDPR compliant. Data and AI integrity - Sapia rigorously strives to ensure the data used in its platform is accurate and its AI is as unbiased.

"All of our customers can be confident we have a team working to actively maintain security and business contingency risk, proactively preventing incidents before they can happen," Hyman said.

The extra measures to ensure the privacy and security of their customer's data are on top of all the work that Sapia has done around building ethical AI into their product.

Sapia has established itself at the frontier of ethical AI with its FAIR Ai for Recruitment (FAIR™) framework, which is publicly available to download .

"We try to set a high standard with everything we do from data security and privacy to making sure our platform is as bias-free and fair as possible," Hyman said.

"It's what our customers expect from the Sapia brand."

About Sapia

Sapia's mission is to help companies unlock and engage talent at scale. Using the world's first Smart Interviewer, powered by the world's largest source of 1st party proprietary text data and advanced Natural Language Processing. We turn simple text conversations into unprecedented talent intelligence enabling organizations to interrupt hiring bias at scale, get to the right talent fast and give every candidate an experience they love.