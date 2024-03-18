Sara Morrison and Laura Quaid Illuminate Hope with "Portraits of Hope" Campaign for Childhood Cancer Research

Join Sara Morrison and Laura Quaid in Shining a Light through "Portraits of Hope" Campaign for Childhood Cancer Research and Rally On the Runway in Nashville, on April 18th, 2024.

—

Award-winning photographer Sara Morrison, known for her photography through Nashville Image Company and Sara Grace Photography, has joined forces with philanthropist Laura Quaid to shed light on childhood cancer research. Together, they are spearheading what they call the "Portraits of Hope" initiative, aimed at raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer research through the 501(c)3 nonprofit Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research.

Rally Foundation's mission is to empower volunteers across the nation to raise funds for childhood cancer research, seeking better treatments with fewer long-term side effects and, ultimately, cures. To support this cause, Sara and Laura are leading the charge as the official team captains of the Light Chasers team, rallying support for the upcoming event, Rally On the Runway Nashville, scheduled for Thursday, April 18th, 2024, at Marathon Music Works in downtown Nashville.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Sara Morrison eloquently expressed, "We are deeply invested in this campaign, which we've aptly named Portraits of Hope. Laura and I are joining forces to not only raise funds through our fundraising team called Light Chasers but also to shine a spotlight on the remarkable lives of a few local Tennessee Rally Kids who are courageously battling and triumphing over childhood cancer. Through this initiative, we aim to honor their resilience and bring much-needed awareness to the challenges they face. I've joyously volunteered my time to capture portraits of these incredible children and their families, symbolizing hope and strength in the face of adversity. Together, Laura and I are committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of these brave individuals and supporting Rally Foundation's vital mission."

Laura Quaid, known not only as the wife of acclaimed actor Dennis Quaid but also as a dedicated philanthropist and businesswoman in her own right, is lending her support to this noble cause. Laura, alongside Sara, is dedicated to amplifying the message of hope and resilience for children battling cancer.

Laura Quaid's commitment to philanthropy and community service is evident through her extensive volunteer work and professional achievements. As a certified public accountant and real estate professional, Laura brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to the cause. Moreover, Laura's recent venture with Dennis Quaid, co-founding the production company Bonniedale Films, showcases her passion for making a positive impact through various mediums.

“Rally On, Sara! We are so fortunate that you choose to use your talents to capture these precious kids," remarked a spokesperson for Rally Foundation Tennessee.

With every dollar raised, 93 cents goes directly to support Rally Foundation's mission, ensuring that vital resources reach those who need them most. Sara and Laura invite the community to join them in the fight against childhood cancer by contributing to the Light Chasers team's fundraising efforts.

For more information about this campaign initiative, how to support childhood cancer research, and to donate, please visit the Light Chasers team fundraising page: https://fundraise.rallyfoundation.org/lightchasers

About Sara Morrison: Sara Morrison is an accomplished photographer known for her glamorous work with Sara Grace Photography and Nashville Image Company. With a passion for capturing the essence of her subjects, Sara's talent and creativity have earned her widespread acclaim in the Nashville community and beyond. Through her lens, she skillfully conveys emotion and storytelling, making her portraits truly unforgettable. Sara's dedication to her craft extends beyond the studio as she generously volunteers her time to document the lives of Nashville children battling cancer and their families, embodying the spirit of compassion and hope. Her involvement in various philanthropic initiatives over the course of her career underscores Sara's commitment to using her talents for the greater good.

About Laura Quaid: Laura Quaid is a philanthropist, businesswoman, and beacon of compassion. With a background in accounting and real estate, Laura's professional journey has been marked by excellence and dedication. Graduating with distinction from Pepperdine University and earning a master's degree from the University of Notre Dame, she has showcased her intellect and commitment to lifelong learning. Laura's passion for community service is evident through her involvement with various volunteer organizations, including African Vision of Hope and Fiji Kinde Project. Alongside her husband, acclaimed actor Dennis Quaid, Laura co-founded Bonniedale Films, a production company dedicated to creating inspiring and impactful content. With a heart dedicated to serving others and a mind focused on creating positive change, Laura Quaid continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those around her.

About the company: Sara Morrison is an award-winning photographer with Sara Grace Photography and Nashville Image Company and a philanthropist based in Nashville, Tennessee.

