Saranda Elite's Realty Group Unveils Top Mediterranean Countries For Dream Vacation Homes

Saranda Elite's Realty Group lists Albania as a top destination for owning a vacation home, highlighting its lifestyle, safety, and benefits for foreign investors. The company offers comprehensive support and exclusive information for buyers, emphasizing Albania's investment incentives and attractive real estate market.

Saranda Elite's Realty Group, a leader in the real estate industry, has unveiled its list of the top-growing Mediterranean countries ideal for owning a dream vacation home. The company highlights Albania as a premier destination due to its attractive lifestyle, safety, benefits for foreigners, and investment incentives.

According to Vangel Dimo, founder and CEO of Saranda Elite’s Realty Group, the country's sustained economic growth is fueling confidence in long-term real estate investments. Americans can stay in the country for up to one year without a visa, while Europeans can remain for up to three months.

In recent years, the Albanian government has introduced various measures to attract foreign investors, including tax exemptions and streamlined legal procedures for property acquisition. Foreign investors can take advantage of favorable tax rates on rental income and capital gains and exemptions from property transfer taxes in specific cases. Dimo says these incentives make Albania an appealing destination for international investors, providing financial advantages and stability.

"Our goal is to ensure that the investment process is as smooth and rewarding as possible," said Dimo, who is known for his innovative approach to property marketing and is credited with being the first-ever agent to introduce specialized marketing for each individual property, effectively turning them into unique brands.

"We understand that owning a vacation home is more than just a purchase. It's about investing in a lifestyle and a community," Dimo added.

Foreigners with a residency permit in Albania have the same access to public hospitals as Albanian citizens, ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage without additional costs. This healthcare access is a significant benefit for expatriates considering long-term stays in the country.

"This is where Saranda Elite’s Realty Group comes into the picture," shares Dimo. Dimo is ready to publish the first-ever Albanian Real Estate Investing book and it will teach you about all the hidden secrets for those interested in acquiring a home in Albania. It details the property market in Saranda and its surroundings, including luxury lifestyle options and new media content. The firm's blog also discusses market trends, new properties, and property events, offering subscribers exclusive information and sale opportunities.

Saranda, located on the Albanian Riviera, is known for its beautiful seafront apartments, country homes, and sea-view luxury villas. The city's simple access, reliable infrastructure, healthy climate, breathtaking environment, and vibrant culture make it an ideal location for an overseas property destination.

For retirees, Dimo says Saranda offers a fulfilling lifestyle with a lower cost of living and a warmer climate, making it an attractive option for those looking to relocate. The city provides a beachfront seat to the breathtaking views of Corfu and Saranda, offering a blend of natural beauty and urban amenities.

Elite's Realty Group has built a worldwide clientele based on 30 years of experience and trust. The firm offers specialized, tailored marketing for each property, ensuring the finest services across Albania. With Albania's residential real estate market projected to reach a value of $66 billion in 2024 and an annual growth rate of 6.76% from 2024 to 2028, Saranda Elite's Realty Group is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.

From luxury houses and luxury homes to Mediterranean homes and luxury beach houses, Saranda Elite provides a comprehensive selection of properties. The portfolio includes beach houses, beachside houses, and houses for sale, catering to various preferences and needs. The group also focuses on realist estate agency practices, ensuring ethical and transparent dealings.

