Sarine Diamond Journey(TM) Traceability and AI-Driven Grading Adopted by High Jewellery Maison Boucheron

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Exchange Mainboard and Tel Aviv Exchange listed Sarine Technologies Ltd. (U77:SI; SARN.TA), is pleased to announce that French High Jewellery Maison Boucheron, owned by Kering Group (KER.PA), is launching a new fully-traceable bridal jewelry line, Etoile de Paris, for which it has partnered with Sarine to provide Boucheron-branded diamond reports "powered by Sarine".

The co-branded reports include comprehensive information tracking the diamond from its natural rough form through the transformation into the final jewel, documenting its mining and processing by Boucheron's meticulously selected supply chain eco-system, with visual presentations of the diamond throughout the process and in its final polished form, along with detailed 4C's grading using Sarine's industry-leading AI technology. The report is available only in digital format, reflecting Boucheron's ongoing commitment to a sustainable jewellery industry and is studiously designed with Boucheron's digital and visual language, enhancing the connection between the physical diamond and its digital representation. A sample report may be viewed at https://api.sarine.com/viewer/v2/0H8235TRVID.

Boucheron, in accordance with the Kering's Group overall strategy, is at the forefront of the industry with its proactive uncompromising approach towards sustainability and therefore sought to adopt the most comprehensive and advanced diamond traceability solution available. It selected Sarine Diamond Journey™ because it is the only scalable solution based on process-generated actual verifiable data, which tracks the diamond throughout its entire journey, not only through fragmented portions of it. The application of AI, enabled by Sarine's new technologies which grade a diamond's 4Cs, ensures the highest level of accuracy of the documented information, by eliminating human subjectivity and error.

The Boucheron Diamond Certificate in an appealing and secure digital format, creates a fully digital representation of the diamond. This representation is customized to present the data in Boucheron's brand language, ensuring the diamond is not just another commodity, but rather a unique offering from Boucheron. The ability to have a co-branded diamond report, showcasing the Maison's name on it, is a significant evolution enabling them to bolster its exclusivity in the crowded retail market.

Hélène Poulit-Duquesne, CEO of Boucheron, stated, "Our vision is to lead the jewellery market in its effort to a more sustainable world. This can be achieved only through reliable, secure data and transparency, to which we are committed. Our eco-system of partners enables us to provide our customers with products that are not only of the highest quality and design, but which also conform to the ethics we believe in. We are glad to have Sarine join our eco-system; share the same values of innovation, honesty, and ever-seeking improvement. Finally, providing our customers with a digital representation of the diamond containing all the information about its parameters and history, in our brand language, is an important step for us and will be essential in a world where both physical and digital exist."

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented, "We are honored and excited to have Boucheron as the first luxury brand that has chosen to partner with Sarine in diamond grading and traceability. We believe that sustainability is of the utmost importance and are pleased we can contribute to ensuring that our industry can demonstrate it is upholding much needed standards. We are confident this will further increase the value of natural diamonds. The brands' needs in this area are quickly evolving in these times of uncertainties; I am happy Sarine has the capabilities to support their many developing needs. We are looking forward to an exciting year, as our technologies achieve growing market recognition".