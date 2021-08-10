Deva Panambur of Sarsi, LLC has been elected to the Board of Directors of The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) for the 2021-2024 term

—

For Immediate Release: August 4, 2021

Contact: Sarsi, LLC

sarsiadmin@sarsillc.com

Sarsi, LLC’s Deva Panambur joins the NAPFA Board

New York, NY – Sarsi, LLC, a Fee-only Financial Advisor based in West New York, NJ and New York City, NY, today announced that its founder Deva Panambur has been elected to the Board of Directors of The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) for the 2021-2024 term.

Deva has been in the investment and financial advisory profession for over 20 years and is currently a member of the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Region Board of NAPFA. In addition to running Sarsi, Deva who is passionate about education, teaches a personal finance class and an introductory financial planning class, the first of its kind that he designed, at Montclair State University in New Jersey.

Deva cherishes the NAPFA community of over 4,000 fee-only comprehensive financial advisors and says, “Over the last few years of being involved in NAPFA’s activities I have gained a firsthand appreciation of the challenges faced by advisors and their clients, which has helped me become a better advisor to my clients. Now, I am privileged to be given the opportunity to shape the organization’s focus on community, competency, and advocacy, so that its members can become the public’s trusted advisors of choice.”

About Sarsi, LLC

Sarsi, LLC is a Fee-only Financial Advisor based in West New York, NJ and New York City, NY with clients all over the country and abroad. Sarsi’s clients are busy professionals, business owners, divorcees, retirees, and pre-retirees, who seek to simplify their complex situation. Sarsi provides comprehensive financial planning services customized to each client. As a fee-only advisor Sarsi is a fiduciary to its clients and its interests are aligned with those of its clients. For more information visit www.sarsillc.com

###

Contact Info:

Name: Sarsi, LLC

Email: Send Email

Organization: Sarsi, LLC

Phone: 2126344454

Website: http://www.sarsillc.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/sarsi-llcs-deva-panambur-joins-the-napfa-board/89040856

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89040856