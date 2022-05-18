Sartorial Pioneer Officine Paladino Aims To Transform The Tailoring Of Menswear Through Sustainability And Digital Solutions

ABOUT Officine Paladino:

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 May 2022 - Purveyor of menswear fabrics Officine Paladino is an innovative, contemporary and eco-conscious fabric merchant that aims to inspire and enhance the tailoring experience for the modern man. They do this by curating sustainable high-quality fabrics, as well as offering digital solutions that simplify tailoring for everyone.Founded in 2017, Officine Paladino believes that tailoring and the slow fashion movement can be on trend, versatile and sustainable. They curate high-quality fabrics that weave refined style with versatility and material excellence sourced from accredited mills and farms that practice responsible farming. The fabrics selected are made exclusively with all-natural fibers that minimize the long-term environmental impact. It uses its technical know-how to develop fabrics with innovative high-performance qualities for the modern man. In its latest Eco-Evolution collection, Officine Paladino was one of the first fabric merchants in the world to introduce a crease resistant wool fabric that is both stain and water repellent.According to Vishal Advani, Managing Director of Officine Paladino, "Our vision is simple: Everything Starts with the Fabric. We're all about sustainability in the textile and fashion industry by adopting slow fashion — without a thread of sacrifice to innovation and quality. In fact, our partners must have strong adherence to sustainable practices and environmental care and comply with international guidelines such as REACH."Officine Paladino's sustainable fabric collections are showcased in lookbooks that speak the modern language of menswear today. These lookbooks go beyond the traditional expectations and help consumers visualize the final garment. To make tailoring more approachable, it utilizes digital solutions such as an online Styling Tool that allows users to create a look using any Officine Paladino fabric. This can be shared with their preferred tailor."We want to redefine tailoring by encouraging customers to think outside the box of what they usually expect from a tailor - such as a classic suit - and expand the idea of made-to-measure and made-to-order to atypical tailoring and other menswear products," said Advani.Officine Paladino has also been favored by icons in menswear including The Bespoke Dudes's Fabio Attanasio and Sartoria Dalcuore . With well-cultivated partnerships among tailors and tailoring-aficionados alike, Officine Paladino aims to showcase the possibility of fashion that stands the test of time via utilizing ethically-sourced, traceable and 100% natural fabrics as well as through digital innovations.Tailors and avid sartorialists can access Officine Paladino's digital lookbooks which offer eagle-eyed trend analysis and stylistic inspiration, while the finer discussions on suiting and sustainable fashion can be discovered on Officine Paladino's Per-Suit blog and newsletter

