JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021. Our earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of R16,6 billion increased by more than 100% compared to the prior year. This performance was underpinned by a strong cost, working capital and capital expenditure performance, despite the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and adverse weather events.

A notable gross margin recovery was recorded in the second half of the financial year, supported by the combined impact of higher Brent crude oil and chemicals prices, offset by a stronger rand/US dollar exchange rate.

Our earnings were mainly impacted by the following non-cash adjustments the net of which amounted to R15,4 billion:

Net impairments of R28,7 billion mainly due to adjustments to our long-term exchange rate outlook and higher cost to procure gas over the longer term;

Net profit on disposal of businesses of R2,2 billion, including the Air Separation Units;

R3,4 billion gain on the realisation of the foreign currency translation reserve (FCTR), mainly on the divestment of a 50% interest in the LCCP Base Chemicals business;

Gains of R5,5 billion on the translation of monetary assets and liabilities due to a 18% strengthening of the closing rand/US dollar exchange rate compared to June 2020 ; and

; and Gains of R2,3 billion on the valuation of financial instruments and derivative contracts.

Key metrics 2021 2020 Change %

Restated

EBIT/(LBIT) (R million) 16 619 (111 926) >100 Adjusted EBITDA1(R million) 48 420 34 976 38 Headline earnings/(loss) (R million) 24 503 (7 106) >100 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Rand) 14,57 (148,49) >100 Headline earnings/(loss) per share (Rand) 39,53 (11,50) >100 Core headline earnings per share2 (Rand) 27,74 15,08 84 Dividend per share (Rand)





- Interim (Rand) - - - - Final (Rand) - - -

1. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBIT for depreciation, amortisation, share-based

payments, remeasurement items, change in discount rates of environmental provisions, all

unrealised translation gains and losses, and all unrealised gains and losses on our derivatives

and hedging activities. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the Group's underlying

cash flow performance. However, this is not a defined term under IFRS and may not be comparable

with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. (Adjusted EBITDA constitutes pro forma

financial information in terms of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and should be read in conjunction

with the basis of preparation and pro forma financial information as set out in the full set of audited

summarised financial statements). 2 Core HEPS is calculated by adjusting headline earnings per share with non-recurring items, earnings

losses of significant capital projects (exceeding R4 billion) which have reached beneficial operation and

are still ramping up, all translation gains and losses (realised and unrealised), all gains and losses on

our derivatives and hedging activities (realised and unrealised), and share-based payments on

implementation of B-BBEE transactions. Adjustments in relation to the valuation of our derivatives at

period end are to remove volatility from earnings as these instruments are valued using forward curves

and other market factors at the reporting date and could vary from period to period. We believe core

headline earnings are a useful measure of the Group´s sustainable operating performance. (Core HEPS

constitutes pro forma financial information in terms of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and should

be read in conjunction with the basis of preparation and pro forma financial information as set out in the

full set of audited summarised financial statements.

Net asset value 2021 2020 Change %

Restated

Total assets (R million) 360 743 474 535 -24 Total liabilities (R million) 208 272 318 618 53 Total equity (R million) 152 471 155 917 -2

Turnover

EBIT/(LBIT) 2020 2021

2021 2020







Restated R million R million

R million R million



Energy business



19 981 21 704 Mining 3 227 2 756 12 419 10 990 Gas 6 656 5 527 62 553 60 649 Fuels (18 170) (11 609)



Chemicals business



54 310 60 597 Africa 6 957 (17 035) 28 809 29 360 America 8 116 (77 556) 39 989 46 038 Eurasia 4 680 (894) 30 26 Corporate Centre 5 153 (13 115) 218 001 229 364 Group performance 16 619 (111 926) (27 634) (27 454) Intersegmental turnover

190 367 201 910 External turnover



Balance sheet management

Cash generated by operating activities increased by 6% to R45,1 billion compared to the prior year. This, together with the asset divestment programme, enabled the repayment of approximately R81 billion of debt, including the settlement of our rand denominated banking facilities of approximately R4 billion.

Actual capital expenditure amounted to R16,4 billion compared to R35,2 billion during 2020. The reduction in capital expenditure was carefully executed as a result of our optimised risk management focus whilst ensuring asset integrity and safety were not compromised.

Our net debt to EBITDA ratio at 30 June 2021, based on the revolving credit facility (RCF) and US dollar term loan covenant definition, was 1,5 times, significantly below the agreed threshold level. Although this ratio meets our targeted net debt to EBITDA level, we will continue with our efforts to reduce leverage and absolute debt levels further. This will create valuable financial flexibility as we execute our Future Sasol strategy in the midst of an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Our objective remains to steer the balance sheet metrics toward restoration of our investment grade levels.

During the year bonds of US$1,5 billion (R21,4 billion) were issued and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. At 30 June 2021, our total debt was R102,9 billion compared to R189,7 billion at 30 June 2020. During the year, we utilised proceeds from our asset divestments to repay the US dollar syndicated loan, a portion of our RCF and term loans, reducing our US dollar denominated debt by almost R76 billion (US$5 billion).

Our gearing decreased from 117,0% at 30 June 2020 to 61,5% at 30 June 2021 mainly due to repayment of US dollar debt and a stronger closing rand/US dollar exchange rate.

As at 30 June 2021, our liquidity headroom was R84 billion (US$5,9 billion), well above our outlook to maintain liquidity in excess of US$1 billion, with available rand and US dollar-based funds improving as we advance our focused management actions. We have no significant debt maturities before November 2022 when the US$1 billion bond becomes due.

In line with our financial risk management framework, we continue to make good progress with hedging our foreign currency, crude oil and ethane exposure. We have been successful in hedging our total oil exposure for 2022 which increases the certainty of future cash flows to reduce debt levels and enable us to execute on our Future Sasol strategy. For further details of our open hedge positions we refer you to our Analyst Book (www.sasol.com).

Dividend

The restoration of dividends is a key priority, but in the context of the high level of macroeconomic uncertainty the Board believes it is prudent not to declare a dividend at this stage.

Changes in Directors

The following change to the Board occurred after the publication of the Company's interim financial results on 22 February 2021:

Mr S Subramoney was appointed as independent non-executive director and member of the Audit Committee with effect from 1 March 2021. The Company announced the appointment of Ms GMB Kennealy, an independent non-executive director, as Chairman of the Audit Committee effective 1 September 2021 upon the retirement of Mr C Beggs as independent non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit Committee on 31 August 2021.

Mr P Victor has informed the Company that he will step down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and executive director of Sasol Limited on 30 June 2022. Mr H Rossouw has been appointed as CFO designate and executive director designate of Sasol to succeed Mr Victor. He will join Sasol on 4 April 2022 and will succeed Mr Victor as executive director and CFO on 1 July 2022.

Short-form statement

This announcement is the responsibility of the directors. The information in this short-form announcement, including the financial information on which the outlook is based, has not been audited and reported on by Sasol Limited's external auditors. Financial figures in this announcement have been correctly extracted from the audited financial results. The audited financial results have been audited by the group's auditors, PwC who expressed an unmodified opinion thereon. A key audit matter relating to "Impairment assessment of property, plant and equipment and investments in subsidiaries" is addressed in PwC's independent auditor's report. This announcement does not include the information required pursuant to paragraph 16A(j) of IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting. It is only a summary of the information contained in the full announcement and does not contain full or complete details. Any investment decision should also take into consideration the information contained in the full announcement, published on SENS on 16 August 2021, via the JSE link. The full announcement and the FY21 audited financial results, which includes the auditor's report, will be available on the Company's website at https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/financial-reporting/annual-integrated-reporting-set.

Capital Markets Day

Sasol's President and Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Grobler, together with his executive leadership team will be hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day, including a Q&A session, on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 at 12:00 (SA time).

Please join us for our 2021 virtual Capital Markets Day where we will provide an update on Sasol's longer-term strategy and sustainability ambitions, including our transition pathway until 2050.

The agenda and participation details will follow closer to the event. Please direct any queries to: investor.relations@sasol.com or call +27 10 344 9280.

Note to Editors:

The pre-recorded presentation is available on the following link:

https://www.corpcam.com/Sasol16082021

The JSE link is as follows: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2021/JSE/ISSE/SOL/FY21Result.pdf

The President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call via webcast on Monday, 16 August 2021, at 15:00 (SA time) to discuss the results and give an update of the business.

Live conference call link:

https://www.corpcam.com/Sasol16082021Q

Conference call details:





Monday, 22 February 2021 Time



South Africa 15:00



United Kingdom 13:00



United States (ET) 08:00













Issued by:

Matebello Motloung

Manager: Group Media Relations

Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 9256

Mobile: +27 (0) 82 773 9457

matebello.motloung@sasol.com

Alex Anderson

Senior Manager: Group External Communication

Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 6509

Mobile: +27 (0) 71 600 9605

alex.anderson@sasol.com