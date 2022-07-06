Sateri joins the Voluntary Pollution Reduction and Carbon Reduction Alliance of Enterprises in Jiangxi Province

SHANGHAI, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sateri, the largest producer of viscose fibre in the world, a member of the Royal Golden Eagle ("RGE") group of resource-based manufacturing companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, joined the Jiangxi Provincial Enterprise Voluntary Pollution Reduction and Carbon Reduction Alliance ("Alliance"). Together with Jiangxi Copper Group, Jiangxi Building Materials Group Co., Ltd., China Huaneng Group (Jiangxi branch), State Power Investment Corporation, Jiangxi Fangda Steel Group, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Jiujiang branch) and other key enterprises within the Jiangxi Province, the Alliance was established in conjunction with China's celebration of the 10th National Low-carbon Day on 15 June 2022.

Supported by the Department of Ecology and Environment of Jiangxi Province, the Alliance aims to promote the reduction of pollution and carbon independently through the sharing of technology, resources and information among key industries. It also promotes the green and low-carbon development of enterprises, dovetailing China's "dual-carbon" goals and plans to encourage green, low-carbon and sustainable production and lifestyles.

Delivering a speech on behalf of member companies at the Alliance's inauguration ceremony, Vice President of Operations at Sateri, Mr Cai Zhichao said: "We believe the Alliance will help member companies better understand and implement the country's sustainable goals, optimise our energy structures through intensive scientific and technological innovation, as well as enhance synergistic green development through information sharing. At the same time, the inclusion of major banks in the Alliance will provide strong financial support for the sustainable development of member enterprises.

"Sateri is committed to sustainability as a business model and it has taken comprehensive measures to reduce carbon emissions and pollution. In December 2020, just three months after China's government proposed the "3060" target, Sateri issued its "Sustainable Development Vision 2030", committing to a 30% reduction in carbon emissions and a net zero carbon goal by 2050. Sateri will also launch three certified 'carbon neutral' fibre products this year," Mr Cai added.

As a member of the Alliance, Sateri will be actively involved in the activities of the member enterprises under the Alliance, increase collaborative innovation with all sectors of society, and support the realisation of the green and low-carbon transformation and development of enterprises within Jiangxi.

About Sateri

Sateri is the world's largest producer of viscose fibre, a natural biodegradable raw material found in everyday items like textiles, wet wipes and other personal hygiene products. Our six mills in China collectively produce about 1.8 million tonnes of viscose fibre yearly. We also operate a lyocell factory, a yarn factory and a non-woven factory.

Headquartered in Shanghai, we have a sales, marketing and customer service network covering Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Sateri is committed to the fundamental principles of sustainable development. We actively engage with the communities living around our factories by providing employment opportunities and social services that meet the needs of the community. Our business practices are underpinned by strict adherence to our Sustainability Policy, Pulp Sourcing Policy and universally accepted environmental and social standards.

More information at www.sateri.com

About RGE

Headquartered in Singapore, RGE is a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations. We produce sustainable natural fibres, edible oils, green packaging and clean natural gas used to create products that feed, clothe and energise the world. We help improve billions of peoples' lives through sustainable products they use every day. With more than US$25 billion in assets and 60,000 staff, we are creating a more recyclable, biodegradable and lower carbon future.

Committed to sustainable development, conservation and community development, we strive towards what is good for the community, good for the country, good for the climate, good for the customer, and good for the company. With current operations spanning across Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada, we continue to expand and engage new markets.

www.rgei.com