SATIN introduces its utility token, storming the Real Estate industry through Blockchain technology

SATIN launches, built on the Binance Smart Chain.

SATIN is pleased to announce the introduction of its utility token with its presale starting 1st of February 2022. The real estate industry, no doubt, is one of the most lucrative industries for investors. However, the industry is fraught with so many challenges, including cross-border payments for foreign investors and sometimes problematic delays of the purchase agreements.

In a bid to resolve these challenges, SATIN aims to bring something unique to the table through its utility token. SATIN is a utility cryptocurrency mainly for the real estate industry, designed to solve all the numerous challenges confronting the estate space, while it will also cover other tangible and intangible goods and services.

SATIN Structure

SATIN is a unique cryptocurrency due to only allocating 9% of the tokens to the founders to recover from their initial investment, unlike other startups which usually allocate 20%+ to their founders.

15% of the total supply will be stored in a special wallet for burning to compensate for inflation. This will enable price appreciation so that early birds and other token holders have a better opportunity to gain from their initial investments.

Furthermore, the entire liquidity will be locked by a third-party verified source, rendering complete safety for its investors.

Price stability through the proper methods

SATIN intends to generate long-term price stability and empower real estate agents, public notaries, and other professionals via intricate tokenomics. Early investors will be able to exchange SATIN for BNB at launch. Other cryptos like BTC, ETH, and USDT will follow soon to provide alternative exchange means.

The Brains Behind

The team is led by Alex Roman, who happens to be the Founder and legal counsel of the project. While a blockchain enthusiast, Alex is also a stock market and crypto exchange investor. There are other members of the team, including advisors, digital marketers, and blockchain developers.

Short technical information about SATIN and future plans

SATIN is a utility and a standard BEP-20 token built on the Binance Smart Chain protocol which means it can perform international instant payments (yes, including during the night or weekends) with a fee for as low as $ 0.10.

The vision of the team is to go beyond the usual "buy and hodl" strategy that crypto enthusiasts are used to. SATIN holders can store their tokens but also circulate them by purchasing certain assets. In the future, the team plans to include real estate sales websites and public notaries in the project. For example, public notaries can open free wallets to hold payments as escrow guarantees in order to facilitate a proper smooth sale purchase process.

