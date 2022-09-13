BANGKOK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Satun governor Ekkarat Leesen presided over the 7th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium (APGN) closing ceremony at Songkhla Rajabhat University, Satun Campus, in Satun Province, Thailand. The governor also hailed the success in strengthening collaboration and engagement among members of geoparks network to steer geographical development frameworks for geographical sustainability.



Satun Governor Hails Accomplishments of the 7th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium

The 7th APGN 2022 in Satun featured a lineup of representatives from the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council, GGN Executive Board, APGN Advisory Committees, APGN Committees, APGN members from countries in Asia-Pacific, members of geoparks network in Thailand, tourism communities in designated geoparks, and delegates from relevant organizations in the public and private sectors and education institutions, totaling more than 500 participants.

The objective of the symposium is to share ideas and perspectives on global geoparks development and geographical statistics among stakeholders, relevant agencies, and geopark experts in the region and from around the world through in-person conferences, academic meetings, and on-site exhibitions as well as a field research and study at Satun UNESCO Global Geopark and marine tourism destinations in the province.

There are 4 key achievements of the 7th APGN 2022 in Satun as follows;

The UNESCO Global Geopark Council meeting resolved to announce UNESCO's new global geoparks, including granting an appointment of "Korat Geopark" in Nakhon Ratchasima province as a new UNESCO Global Geopark in Thailand .



The global geopark status of "Satun UNESCO Global Geopark", which features the stunning undersea world dating back to around 500 million years ago, has been extended.



The 7th APGN 2022 also have the APGN advisory committees and coordinating committees to help foster collaboration, strengthen engagement, and maintain good relationships with members of geoparks network in Asia-Pacific . The symposium led to meaningful activities and enhanced participation among members of geoparks network, resulting in collaborative solutions for sustainable development of geoparks in Asia-Pacific .



Constructive progress of geopark development in Asia-Pacific countries was seen during the three-day conference as geopark members discussed challenges and shared their knowledge and perspectives that led to practical solutions for geographical sustainability. In addition, a field research and study was held at spectacular geologic sites within Satun UNESCO Global Geopark, which has plenty of pristine nature, beautiful tourist destinations, and unique culture of local communities. Moreover, Youth Forum was held for next-generation people to share their ideas and perspectives on geopark development in their homelands.

Additionally, at the closing ceremony of the 7th APGN 2022, there was a flag handing ceremony to Vietnam, which is the next host country for the 8th APGN scheduled for 2024.

For more information on the 7th APGN 2022, visit http://satunapgn2022.org/