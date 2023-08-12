Saudi Arabia Drinking Water Market is Poised to Reach USD 10.65 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.8% (2023-2031)

Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies for Desalination of Water is Driving the Drinking Water Market in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has water shortages and sustainability difficulties since it is located in an arid and semi-arid environment where water is a precious and important resource. Saudi Arabia has implemented various water conservation and management strategies, including promoting efficient water use, investing in water infrastructure, and exploring alternative water sources like treated wastewater for non-potable purposes. The Saudi Arabia drinking water market accounted for USD 5.3 Bn in 2022.

The country relies heavily on desalination of seawater and groundwater extraction to meet its water needs, including drinking water. Saudi Arabia is one of the world's largest producers of desalinated water. The Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) operates approximately 27 desalination facilities that produce more than 3 million cubic metres of filtered water each day. These facilities produce more than 70% of the water consumed across cities, as well as a sizable amount of industrial demands. The country has invested heavily in desalination plants and infrastructure to provide drinking water to its residents and support various sectors like agriculture and industry. In the upcoming years Saudi Arabia plans to recycle up to 40% of the water that is used for residential purposes in metropolitan areas. Recycling factories have been developed in Riyadh, Jeddah, and other large metropolitan industrial centres to this goal.

Saudi Arabia Drinking Water Market Future

Saudi Arabia is supporting research and innovation in water desalination and treatment technologies to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impacts. Recently the Public Investment Fund-backed NEOM gigaproject in Saudi Arabia promises to create up to 800 litres of potable water everyday from humid air. Water-from-air machines at NEOM will employ a method that extracts water vapour from the air and converts it to pure liquid. Following filtration, the machines will mineralize the water with calcium, magnesium, and sulphates, producing "the highest quality" drinking water. Because humid air contains more water, the machines in NEOM run effectively for the majority of the year.

Saudi Arabia Drinking Water Market Key Developments

· Many global and local companies are increasing their efforts in research, development, marketing, and extending their distribution network in Saudi Arabia to maintain their market position and deliver premium bottled water. For example Pure Beverage Industry Company has announced the debut of Ival, a high-quality bottled drinking water manufactured in Saudi Arabia from subterranean water wells. The firm's goal is to not only become the largest bottled drinking water company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, but also to excel in this area by relying on a massive production capacity through its network of plants situated throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

· NEOM is a new urban project led by Saudi Arabia that promises to create an altogether new city based on cutting-edge urban technology. NEOM will be a regional hub for water generation and storage, with a concentration on desalination. The newest Internet of Water technology will connect NEOM's water distribution network, offering high-quality water for drinking and recycled water while reducing wastewater. In addition, the NEOM city project intends to construct portable water storage projects that will be able to meet demand for up to five days at important places in the network. The majority of these reservoirs are large concrete constructions with storage capacities of over 100,000 m3.

· Saudi Arabia strives to offer clean drinking water that meets local or international standards. Riyadh is one of Saudi Arabia's most important and largest consumers of drinking water. Riyadh City receives around 723 million cubic metres of water per year from various sources, accounting for 31.6% of Saudi Arabia's total consumption. One of the most essential and fundamental measures used by Saudi Arabia to safeguard drinking water sources from contamination is the provision of suitable water networks and sanitary drainage services, as well as frequent water quality monitoring and evaluation which is supporting the growth of the drinking water market.

Saudi Arabia Drinking Water Market Key Participants

o AKOYA WATER

o Al Ain Water

o Al Qassim Water

o AL-HIJAZ WATER CO. LTD.

o Berain Water

o Hana Water Company

o Health Water Bottling Company (Nova)

o Nestlé S.A

o PepsiCo, Inc.

o Tania Water

o The Coca-Cola Company

o Other market participants

Saudi Arabia Drinking Water Market

By Type

o Mineral Water

o Distilled Water

o Spring Water

o Sparkling Water

o Flavoured Water

o Others

By Resource

o Groundwater Resources

o Surface Water Resources

o Non-conventional Water Resources

o Desalinated Sea Water

o Treated water

By Distribution channel

o Online

o Offline

o Retail stores

o Supermarket/Hypermarkets

o Grocery and Convenience Stores

o Others

By Region

o Central

o Western

o Northern

o Eastern

o Southern

