Saudi Arabia Embraces Fitness: GymNation Sees Record 12,000 Sign-Ups in 3 Days Ahead of KSA Openings

GymNation, the homegrown GCC fitness brand, has today announced record-breaking demand from KSA residents, ahead of the official opening of its first six gym locations in Saudi Arabia in August 2024.

Over 120,000 people initially registered their interest in the four Jeddah and two Al Khobar locations, with the first phase of 12,000 memberships selling out in under 72 hours, breaking all previous pre-opening sales records for a gym brand in the Middle East.

Already the UAE’s largest gym brand, GymNation’s launch into Saudi Arabia aligns directly with the ambitions of Vision 2030 and building a strong, happy, and fulfilling society as the foundation for economic prosperity. With physical, psychological, and social well-being at the heart, Vision 2030 aims to promote a society where everyone enjoys a high quality of life, a healthy lifestyle and an attractive living environment.

Loren Holland, Founder and CEO, GymNation said, “The unprecedented number of memberships we have sold in just 3 days shows the huge demand and interest from citizens and residents in improving their physical and mental health across the Kingdom. At GymNation we want to provide a far better gym experience at a much more affordable price point than is currently available from the existing operators. We are an inclusive brand that provides a welcoming environment for everyone regardless of ability, shape or size.”

“Our pipeline of new locations across Saudi Arabia is incredibly strong and with the support of our investment partners Tricap Investments and Ruya Partners, we are looking forward to an exciting period of growth and having a similar positive and disruptive impact on the Saudi Arabia fitness scene by breaking down affordability and accessibility barriers, like we did in the UAE.”

The Saudi Sports for All Federation recently launched its 2024 summer campaign, “Move Your World,” to help people engage in physical activities and GymNation’s launch supports the federation’s aims to raise awareness about the benefits of physical activity and help people overcome barriers to healthy living habits.

As the region’s movement partner, GymNation aims to play a leading role in improving the health and well-being for everyone in Saudi Arabia, by making going to the gym less intimidating, more affordable, more accessible and fun for everyone.

About GymNation

GymNation is the region’s leading gym operator with 12 UAE locations and over 70,000 members. GymNation aims to become the largest gym chain across the GCC with further expansion planned across the region including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Launched in 2017 GymNation’s mission is to become The People’s Gym with an ambition to make improving health and well-being by going to the gym less intimidating, more affordable, accessible, and fun for everyone in the region.

GymNation’s vision is to play a lead role as the region’s movement partner, championing healthy and active lifestyles, alongside the importance of mental health and physical wellbeing.

For more information on GymNation, visit: www.gymnation.com

About Tricap Investments

Tricap Investments is a diversified principal investment group with offices in Washington D.C. and Dubai, specialising in the execution of both direct and fund investments, and private equity transactions.

For more information on Tricap Investments visit: www.tricapinvestments.com

About Ruya Partners

Ruya Partners is an independent private credit firm based in Abu Dhabi whose investor base includes institutional funds from the GCC including UAE sovereign-backed Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global, and Jada Fund of Funds, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s PIF.

For more information on Ruya Partners visit: www.ruyapartners.com



