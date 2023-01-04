Saudi Arabia warmly welcomes ApparelWin Team at ApparelWin Fashion Meeting

ApparelWin, Guangzhou-based garments manufacturers, are warmly welcomed in Saudi Arabia at ApparelWin Fashion Meeting. The company plans to revisit Saudi Arabia in January 2023.

—

ApparelWin, one of the leading fashion clothing and garment manufacturers in China, met business people from Saudi Arabia at ApparelWin Fashion Meeting held in Riyadh from Sep 25 to Sep 30. It was a busy schedule for the Chinese company during the stay. The company offers to bridge the gap for Saudi business people by providing top-notch quality garments to stores at economical prices. Against the value ApparelWin promised to add, several Saudi Arabian entrepreneurs requested a meeting with the team of ApparelWin.



Currently, most fashion brands sell low-quality products as home-based businesses or have minimal production units. That is why there is a focus on quality assurance, and the primary motive is sales. ApparelWin observed that most store owners in Saudi Arabia could only import the garments in bulk from countries like China, Pakistan, or Turkey. The articles made in Pakistan were quite economical, but the quality of the stuff and finishing of products was not up to the mark. Moreover, there were several issues with sizing as well. The reason ApparelWin is successful in its execution is that it is deeply engaged with the supply chain for both the online and offline services ApparelWin plans to nullify these issues for Saudi stores. ApparelWin Fashion Meeting in Saudi Arabia is the key to improving the services and quality.

Saudi Arabia now turns out to be the second biggest market for ApparelWin as the energy and excitement of the country were admirable. The team of ApparelWin was invited to dinner by several Saudis. The warm welcome ended up in several business agreements with many customers in Saudi Arabia for a long time. ApprelWin appreciates the trust that Saudi Arabia has in them.

ApparelWin focuses on high-end clothing supply chain service with a low MOQ of 30 pieces, which can help many people start their brand quickly. Guangzhou, where ApparelWin's head office is located, is quite close to ZhongDa Fabric Market in China. ZhongDa Fabric Market is the biggest fabric market in the world that deals in all types of clothes, from hoodies to jeans. ApparelWin has the access and privilege to source the right choice of fabric and stuff for any importer or retailer in Saudi Arabia.

Considering the positive gesture and hospitality of the nation, ApparelWin now plans to revisit Riyadh in January 2023. ApparelWin intends to look for an office in Riyadh and meet the customers to add more value to their business.

Contact Info:

Name: Icy Yu

Email: Send Email

Organization: ApparelWin

Website: https://www.apparelwin.com



Release ID: 89087422

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.