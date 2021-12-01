Saudi Arabia's first-ever Future Minerals Summit to showcase to the world the mining investment potential of countries across the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa

- Pre-event Ministerial Roundtable will bring together leaders from 25 countries to shape a new era of mining in these dynamic regions

- Ministers and world-leading mining expert speakers confirmed from the public sector, private industry, investors and multilateral organizations

RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources today released further details of The Future Minerals Summit (FMS), planned for January 11-13, 2022, in Riyadh. This includes an update regarding speakers and details of a high-level Ministerial Roundtable.

A number of Ministers and more than 50 world-class speakers have been confirmed for the Summit, including mining, investment, technology, manufacturing and sustainability thought leaders Mark Bristow, President of Barrick Gold; Robert Friedland, Founder and Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines; Eric Cantor, Managing Director of Moelis & Company; Andrew Forrest, Chairman of Fortescue Metals Group; Andrew Liveris, Chairman of Lucid Motors; Roy Harvey, President and CEO of Alcoa; Jeremy Weir, Chairman and CEO of Trafigura; Marco Lambertini, General Secretary of WWF; Thomas Kaplan, Chairman of Novagold; Jeffrey Dawes, CEO of Komatsu Mining Corp; Rohitesh Dhawan, CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals; and Peter Leon, Partner at Herbert Smith Freehills and one of the world's pre-eminent mining lawyers.

His Excellency Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Vice-Minister of Mining Affairs, said: "The caliber of speakers who already have committed to the Future Minerals Summit demonstrates the tremendous interest in the new frontier of mining that includes the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. This part of the world will play a vital role in meeting the exponential growth in global demand for the critical minerals needed in a low-carbon society. The Summit offers a 'one-stop-shop' where countries can learn from world-class experts how to build a sustainable industry, and where investors and miners can gain in-depth knowledge about the regions' tremendous geological potential."

Pre-event Ministerial Roundtable will set the super-regional agenda for mining

The Kingdom also is convening a Ministerial Roundtable in Riyadh the day before the Summit sessions, with the aim of defining the future of mining across the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa. Ministerial representatives of 25 governments will meet to address key questions and highlight the greatest opportunities across these regions.

"Our ambition is to shape the future of mining and find solutions to industry challenges such as securing supply of future critical minerals," said His Excellency Al-Mudaifer. "By bringing together governments, the private sector, multilateral organizations and NGOs, we aim to create a mining sector that does things the right way, sustainably and equitably."

World-renowned speakers to share information and expertise

In addition to the dozens of confirmed speakers from the mining industry, leaders from multilateral organizations such as the World Bank, International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), and World Gold Council also will share their knowledge and insights with Summit attendees.

"It is vital for us as an industry to come together with governments and other stakeholders to build the groundwork for the safe, fair and sustainable production of the minerals and metals needed to achieve the UN's sustainable development goals. Our research clearly shows that under the right conditions, the mining sector can be a powerful force for national and regional development, and I welcome this important event at a critical time for the industry and the region," said ICMM CEO Rohitesh Dhawan.

Summit themes align to global sustainability agenda

Given the rapidly growing demand for technologies such as electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines, all of which require significant amounts of minerals, Summit themes have been developed around the common theme of sustainability.

Mining's Contribution to Society – Highlighting the critical role of minerals and mining in enabling a low carbon future

Reimagining Mining – Shining a spotlight on technology and innovation that will create new and more sustainable ways of mining

Lands of Opportunity – Outlining investment and partnership opportunities along the mineral and metals value chains from exploration to manufacturing

To stay up-to-date or for more information, visit www.futuremineralssumit.com.

In his role as Vice-Minister of Mining Affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, His Excellency Al-Mudaifer will represent Saudi Arabia at the upcoming Mines and Money conference in London (December 1-2, 2021). He is delivering a plenary session and will participate in a 'fireside chat', during which he will share insights gained during his decades in the mining industry about the global mining industry and provide additional details about the Summit.