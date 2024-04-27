The Saudi Camel Federation Launches The Most Prominent Camel Races In AlUla

"It is the most prominent competition, with prizes exceeding S. R. 80 million, and prestigious cups are presented to the winners. Women also participate in it alongside men".

The competitions of the second edition of the AlUla Camel Cup for the current season 2023/2024 have been launched, which is the most prominent competition organized by the Saudi Camel Federation, with prizes exceeding S. R. 80 million, and prestigious cups are presented. The competitions take place on the grounds of Al-Ula Camel Track, in cooperation with the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate.

On the sixth of this April, the registration period announced by the federation for the qualified camels that are entitled to register and participate ended. These camels obtained qualification cards by achieving the first five places in the 8th edition of the King Abdulaziz Camel Racing Award, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Camel Festival, the Crown Prince Camel Festival, the Ministry of Sports Cup, the Saudi Federation Cup for Camel, and the Olympic Committee Cup for Camel.

16 rounds will be organized during the competition, which will last 4 days, starting on the first day with rounds of the camel race for men, with 5 rounds with a total distance of 25 kilometers (5 kilometers for each round), and one round for women, with 2 kilometers.

Last March, the Saudi Camel Federation completed a training camp for Saudi female racers at Al-Janadriyah Square in Riyadh, with the participation of 12 female racers, who underwent intensive training to prepare them for the upcoming tournaments, including the Al-Ula Camel Cup.

On the second, third and final day of the tournament, rounds for the approved camel categories (Bikkar - Qeadan) were held, amounting to ten rounds, as follows:

Two runs for the “Haqayeq” category, with a total distance of 8 kilometers (4 kilometers for each run). Two runs for the “Laqaia” category, with a total distance of ten kilometers (5 kilometers) for each run. Two runs for the “Jezaa” category, with 12 kilometers (5 kilometers for each run). Two runs for the “Thanaia” category, with a total distance of 16 kilometers (8 kilometers for each run), and two runs for the “Hail and Zamoul” category, with a total distance of 16 kilometers (8 kilometers for each run).

The first inaugural edition of the competition achieved great success as a group of elite stars across the region participated in this sport, which is the tradition of their fathers and ancestors, and it also attracted 2,550 visitors.

The current version of the competition will be more distinguished with the Saudi Ministry of Culture declaring the year 2024 as the Year of the Camel, in celebration of its cultural importance and its close connection to the heritage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Camel sports and their races receive special attention from the wise Saudi government, which seeks to develop it according to an ambitious vision that keeps pace with progress and preserves the heritage and authenticity of the nation. These races are also gaining importance to attract camel enthusiasts from citizens, residents, and tourists, as it considered the most popular and ancient sport in the Arabian Peninsula.

The Saudi Federation’s competitions and championships began last June and were held in more than 10 regions and governorates with the participation of +25,000 camels from inside and outside the Kingdom. The start was from Taif, Tabuk, Hail, and Najran, by holding the 4th edition of the Mafareed race.

