Saujana Intan: Nurturing Families In Nature's Sanctuary

Prime address on a strategic spot in Seremban 2

SEREMBAN, Malaysia, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine returning home to a green landscape, where the soft breeze carries chilled air across the fresh atmosphere. Your home presides upon an elevated plane, overlooking the sprawling meadows and a backdrop of clear blue skies of Seremban 2.



IJM Land's Saujana Intan offers a convenient and sustainable lifestyle surrounded by serenity and greenery.

Recreational parks serve as bastions for nature, their presence beckoning residents to an active lifestyle replete with community activities and leisure.

This special address is known as Saujana Intan by IJM Land, and it is the newest addition to the stellar lineup of property developments in Seremban 2. Over to the units, Saujana Intan comprises 40 units of 2-storey semi-detached houses and 2 bungalows, with a gross development value of RM86mil.

For the semi-ds, these have a built-up of 3,365 sq ft, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Practical layout comes alongside contemporary design to enhance living space utilisation, and the generous built-up ensures that there is ample room for family interaction to occur.

On the other hand, the exclusive bungalows have a built-up of 4,434 sq ft, five bedrooms and five bathrooms, one maid room, one toilet and one powder room.

To promote a healthy lifestyle among the residents, jogging tracks have been strategically placed across the length of the development, allowing a seamless passage through and around the neighbourhood.

Away from the residential component, a lush landscape stretches into the horizon. The 30-acres Hill Park plays host to the playground and the gazebos in quaint spots.

Towards the centre of the self-sustained township is a 15 acre City Park, just the idyllic place to take a stroll as one appreciates the joys of a community encapsulated by nature.

Then there is the silhouette of the Kepayang Hill, looming a stone's throw distance away to hint at all the natural wonders it holds for hiking enthusiasts and adventurers alike.

Being a well-planned township, Seremban 2 holds a wealth of amenities within its bounds, from schools, shopping centres, medical facilities and other conveniences to fulfil one's daily needs.

The Tung Hua Primary School is just a walking distance away, and there are other governmental schools within driving distance. As for shopping, residents do not need to venture far as AEON Mall, Mydin Mall, NSK Trade City and Lotus's Hypermarket are just closeby.

The convergence of all these living elements creates the epitome of sustainable living that Saujana Intan proudly represents.