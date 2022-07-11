Save up to $60 on a Reyee Router During 2022 Prime Day

—

Buy a Reyee router this Prime Day and you can save up to 60 dollars.

The“Seriously Fast” Reyee RG-E5

With the Reyee RG-E5 you’ll never have to worry about your work video call, television binge session, or late-night gaming run being interrupted because of a poor Wi-Fi signal. Using state-of-the-art Wi-Fi tech and no less than eight antennas, the Reyee RG-E5 has you covered.

High Speeds for Dozens of Devices

The RG-E5 supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, allowing for 75% more connections and up to 50% faster wireless speeds than Wi-Fi 5 routers. The Reyee RG-E5 can connect with 128 devices and delivers a combined transfer rates over 2.4GHz and 5Ghz of up to 3200Mbps, allowing for lightning fast connectivity throughout your home, office, or store.

Outperforming the Competition

When Tolly tested the Reyee RG-E5 against competing products from NETGEAR and TP-Link, it concluded the RG-E5 provides higher single client connection speeds, better standalone and mesh access point wireless coverage, and more stable video streaming when stress-tested with 78 simultaneous users.

Stable and Strong Signal

The RG-E5’s signal is incredibly strong owing to its eight omnidirectional antennas, 4+4 high-power FEM amplifiers, and beamforming technology. In total, the signal easily penetrates walls and covers up to 3,000 square feet.

Seamlessly Roaming

Reyee’s Mesh technology allows for quickly linking up multiple routers to make sure your Wi-Fi signal reaches every corner of any large apartment, spacious villa, or complex multi-storey building. As users move throughout the house, their devices will seamlessly connect to different access points without interruption.

Prime Day 2022 Discounts

If you want a Wi-Fi router that provides blazingly fast internet speeds in every room, look no further than the Reyee RG-E5. Buy it during Amazon Prime Day for just $109.99 and enjoy a $40 discount. Or consider any of the other Reyee routers, all of which are on sale during Prime Day 2022.

About the Company

Reyee is dedicated to revolutionizing home networks. We transform ideas into cutting-edge networking solutions that connect people, and improve your quality of life. Your home networking system will always provide you with the speed, range, and performance you demand, from cutting-edge wireless internet access to improved streaming possibilities.

