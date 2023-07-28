Save Big on Momcozy Products on Amazon during World Breastfeeding Week

To show its real support for breastfeeding moms, Momcozy is rolling out a slew of exclusive discounts on Amazon from August 1st-6th, in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week.

—

In celebration of World Breastfeeding Week, Momcozy, a trusted companion for over two million mothers worldwide, is embracing this year's theme of 'Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms' by offering a slew of exclusive discounts on Amazon from August 1st to August 6th. As part of its commitment to providing comprehensive maternity solutions, shoppers can look forward to savings from 15-20% on a wide range of products during the week of discounts.

The week-long sale kicks off on August 1st with a 20% discount on the convenient and reliable 6-in-1 Fast Baby Bottle Warmer, and a 10-15% off deal on Momcozy's Nursing Pillow, great for gentle support for both mom and baby while breastfeeding.

Customers can anticipate new deals as the week progresses. From 1:10 pm August 2nd–1:10 am August 3rd (EST), moms can enjoy a 20% discount on Momcozy's S12 Pro hands-free wearable breast pump, designed to ensure comfort and efficiency in milk expression while giving breastfeeding moms the freedom to go about their day. On August 3rd, from 9:20 am–9:20 pm (EST), moms can scoop up Momcozy's Seamless Floral Push-Up Nursing Bra, at 15-20% off. The much-loved bra offers an unbeatable blend of buttery soft comfort and support for breastfeeding moms. Finally, Momcozy's adjustable, ergonomic and comfortable Baby Wrap Carrier, enters the spotlight with a generous 20% discount on August 6th, between 11:30 am–11:30 pm (EST).

"For World Breastfeeding Week and beyond, our goal is to give breastfeeding moms real support," said a Momcozy representative. "Through our resources and products, we aim to support and ease the journey of motherhood as a one-stop maternity solution and service. We want every mom to be a 'cozy mom'."

Customers can enjoy these limited-time discounts on Momcozy's Amazon page during World Breastfeeding Week, August 1–August 6th.

About Momcozy

Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy brings the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms' lives easier and more comfortable.

More about Momcozy: https://momcozy.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Tim Brown

Email: Send Email

Organization: Momcozy

Website: https://momcozy.com/



Release ID: 89103387

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours – ensuring swift resolution of identified issues or offering guidance on removal procedures. Delivering accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.