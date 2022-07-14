Save On Utility Costs By Retrofitting Single-Glazed Windows

—

New Zealanders are no strangers to cold, wet winters. With the rising costs of living and an ever-increasing need to care for the environment, many New Zealanders are looking for new ways to brave the chill while simultaneously reducing household energy bills and lowering their carbon footprint.

For those living in older homes with single-glazed windows, one option would be to retrofit these windows with double-glazed panes. While the initial outlay may be pricey, the long-term benefits are well worth it. That’s because homes with double-glazed windows are far more insulated, thanks to the vacuum created between the two panes, which prevents warm air from being conducted outside. Also, the better insulated a home, the less energy it takes to heat or cool. The result is then twofold, with a lower household carbon footprint and a year-round lower utility bill.

Another benefit of retrofitting single-glazed windows is that it’s still cheaper than doing a full replacement. As long as the joinery and walls surrounding the windowpanes are in good condition, retrofitting means that only the glass panes themselves need to be replaced, not the whole window structure. There are also means of ensuring that the joinery surrounding the windows is airtight during the retrofitting process, which further helps to improve your home’s insulation.

For homeowners who might not be able to retrofit all their windows at once, perhaps due to budget constraints, there is the option of conducting retrofits over time, starting with those rooms in the home where heating and associated insulation are most essential.

When considering the long-term energy and cost savings gained from a properly insulated home, as well as the savings offered by retrofitting rather than fully replacing windows, it is clear that the initial costs of retrofitting pay for themselves in the long run.

