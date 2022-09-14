Save Your Kingdom and Become a Legend in Guardian Tales on the Nintendo Switch

The popular retro-style mobile game is heading to Nintendo Switch on October 4th



SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Studios is preparing to release its hugely popular mobile RPG Guardian Tales on the Nintendo Switch on October 4th. Since the game's global release in July 2020, Guardian Tales was among the top ten most downloaded games on both the Apple App Store and Google Play due to its solid storyline, charming graphics, and immersive gameplay. Nintendo Switch players will soon be able to embark on this classic, adventure-type RPG to save a kingdom that has been overrun with enemies. Those who want to play the game can pre-register on the Guardian Tales Switch website (gt4switch.com) or apply for pre-orders at Nintendo eShop starting September 14.



The following Launch Rewards will be available to those who pre-register for Guardian Tales :

100,000 Gold

3,000 Free Gems

100 Free Summons (10 per day)

3 Star Equipment (Fantasy Sword)

2 Star Hero (Aoba)

(Aoba) A Rose Knight Costume

After starting Guardian Tales for the Nintendo Switch, players can check and obtain rewards in the [Mail] menu when the player logs in during October.

In Guardian Tales , a new knight recruit but must quickly jump into action after a surprise attack on Kanterbury Kingdom. They must take on the role of the Chosen One and will need to travel the world to find the other 12 Champions. The player will meet various comrades in the many diverse worlds available to explore in the game. Having comrades at the player's side will be useful in fighting bigger and more evil enemies throughout their quest.

Guardian Tales isn't all about the main quest! Players with a knack for customization will be able to decorate their floating castle known as Heavenhold once they have progressed far enough into the game. For players who enjoy social media, there's a feature called FaceBreak. As players go through the stories, certain characters they meet will follow them on social media and post fun and interesting statuses.

A full list of features includes:

Single Player Story Mode: This is the signature mode of Guardian Tales, where players must solve different puzzles to uncover secrets and fight monsters to clear missions.

Guilds: Players can join a Guild with others after progressing through some of the story. There are different events guild members can take part in, like Raids for ranking regards, Meteor Excavation for items, and Guild Conquests, where players fight to win as many rewards as possible.

Customizable Floating Castle: Build up your base of operations at Heavenhold. Players can enjoy different foods and entertainment unlocked throughout their playthrough.

Hero and Weapon Collection: It's dangerous to go alone! Collect and choose from over 100 different weapons - each with its unique abilities.

Puzzle Solving Gameplay: Lift heavy boulders, throw explosive bombs, and sling yourself across obstacles to discover hidden pathways to amazing treasures!

Intense PvP and Rankings: Assemble and synergize your best party of three heroes to face others in real-time in combat for glory!

Guardian Tales will be available on the Nintendo Switch eShop for free.

About Guardian Tales

Guardian Tales has gathered more than one million pre-registered users before the global launch in 2020. Also, it was ranked #3 in revenue and #1 for free downloads, a very promising indicator in the Chinese market when it launched. Guardian Tales quickly became the most downloaded game in both major mobile markets within just two days of its release in Japan. It maintained that status of most downloaded for two weeks straight before quickly surpassing 3-million cumulative downloads within four months of the official launch in Japan. Additionally, the game was ranked #1 in sales in the Google Play Store and #4 in the Apple App Store within the first month of release. The game recently climbed to #3 in sales in the Apple App Store after the "World 10 Chapter" update last January.