Savvycom Celebrates New Headquarters, Setting Sight on the Future with Grand Opening Ceremony

HANOI, Vietnam, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvycom Joint Stock Company (Savvycom), a leading Information Technology company, announced its opening ceremony for its headquarters located in Hanoi, Vietnam on April 19. The hybrid event aims to celebrate the company's latest milestone and other significant progress in the industry. The company also inaugurated the new office, located at Level 7, Sky Park tower B, No. 3 Ton That Thuyet, Cau Giay.



The key moment marks a significant milestone for Savvycom for the present and the future

The opening ceremony will coincide with Savvycom's signing of a memorandum of understanding with RMIT University Vietnam which will include internships, guest lecturers, capstone projects, and more collaboration on joint research and PhD projects.

It also opens active participation in SSET's Industry Advisory Committee by Savvycom's leaders, while sponsoring to the startup acceleration programs, developing entrepreneurship initiatives, and leveraging the employability of RMIT Students and alumni in technology, engineering, and digital transformation to abundant opportunities across the globe.

"I am pleased that companies such as Savvycom - led by Ms. Van, an Australian alumnus – are increasingly looking to RMIT and Australian education institutions to help ensure they have a digitally skilled workforce required by a rapid digital transformation in Vietnam," said Mark Tattersall, Deputy Head of Mission, Australian Embassy in Vietnam.

Further commitments in accelerating IT ecosystems in Vietnam

These moves represent the company's commitment to a development plan that is set to establish Savvycom as the leading Vietnamese IT company in the ASEAN region by 2025. With the market growing strongly and a diverse pool of talent that can deliver, Savvycom will leverage the increasing expertise of the populace to drive even more growth in the healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and blockchain sectors.

Two key aspects of achieving this growth are the training up of its current workforce through upskilling and the raising the standards of education as part of its corporate social responsibility. The former is the foundation of Savvylead 2022, a future leadership training program, while the latter will be attained through strategic cooperation with various universities such as the RMIT Vietnam and Phenikaa University.

Savvycom will also look to increase its staff to 1,000 skilled engineers in the next five years, with a new blockchain lab paving the way for both employees and students to work on projects that utilize new and evolving technologies and stay at the cutting edge of the industry.

Following the ceremony, guests are invited to a dinner function at the luxurious InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72, where the company's leaders and representatives from business associations, universities, and global partners will be present to share more and discuss the future roadmap of the company.

With multiple international awards and honors under its belt, Savvycom will continue to build on its growing strength in the IT industry internally and externally, setting its sights on the ASEAN region and beyond.

About Savvycom

Savvycom is one of the leading Information Technology companies in Vietnam, specializing in providing digital transformation consulting services and software solutions in finance, healthcare, and retail for domestic and international businesses. Headquartered in Hanoi and with three representative offices located in Ho Chi Minh City, USA, and Australia, the company's mission is to leverage engineering resources in Vietnam and empower businesses worldwide by utilizing the power of technology, becoming a leading IT company in the ASEAN region and beyond.